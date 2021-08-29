comes a photo of Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise behind the scenes

MI 7 is finally close at the end of the shoot. After the numerous stops, due to cases of positivity in the crew, the cast is completing the work. Just today we took a look at a video from the Mission Impossible set, which suggests that the end result will be incredible. Meanwhile the actors share gods selfie on social media.

It is a pleasure for the fans to find again the protagonists of the movies together. A few weeks ago we had the opportunity to see Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in some shots published by the Swedish actress, and captured instead by the director of the film. Christopher McQuarrie. And he is still taking another photo published today by Hayley Atwell, in which the actress appears in a car with Cruise. The two were probably filming an action scene, maybe a car chase, and to make us think about it is a camera that we see framed in the image. It is therefore a real photo behind the scenes!

Atwell, with great sympathy, writes one caption with which he makes fun of the almost indecipherable orders made at fast food, with his typical British humor. Although the photo tells nothing of the story of the seventh film by Mission Impossible, it’s nice to find the cast and see the affection that is on the set, as the planned release in the USA for the May 27, 2022.

In the meantime we leave you with the Instagram post of Atwell, which you will find at the bottom of the article.