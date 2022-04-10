Comes out of quarantine and goes to the gym: on trial – Chronicle

The effects of Covid, in terms of new processes, are starting to be felt. The criminal trial will begin in Forlì in a couple of months in which a 30-year-old owner of a well-known Forlì gymnasium – defended by the lawyer Giovanni Principato – is accused for having violated the quarantine by leaving his home last year to go to the workplace. A dispute – that of the prosecutor – daughter of the provision of the health company issued to the man, tested positive for coronavirus. The 30-year-old, in essence, could not leave his home.

The accused claims instead that he never received the email from the health care company, thus behaving (this is his version) in a totally legitimate way. The thirty-year-old was left speechless when the carabinieri, during a random check in the gym (regularly open and functioning), informed him that his name was in the list of positive people and therefore subject to the obligation of quarantine.

The communication of positivity takes place via e-mail and often presents technical drawbacks that can generate notification errors, since for this type of communication neither certified mail or registered mail nor manual notification is required, as is the case for all administrative acts. . The emergency law on the violation of the quarantine obligation provides for arrest of up to eighteen months as well as a fine of up to 5 thousand euros as penalties.