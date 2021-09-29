comes the 2 season of their tv series

The duo Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston first met onscreen in the very early 2000s, while filming Friends where the two interpret the Green sisters, who love each other, hate each other, but above all respect each other and together are a force of nature. Twenty years after the invincible couple back to the screens with The Morning Show, the Apple TV Plus series of which they are protagonists and producers and which this September has reached its second season. Also this time the two are an example of woman power, but with more facets, more ties to current events and what happens all around, starting from the effects of #MeToo.

Filming of the second season of The Morning Show they started again in the autumn of 2020, after the interruption of March 2019 due to Covid-19, and they bring a bit of the experience of the pandemic into the narrative, while at the same time resuming the still open topics. Season 1 takes you headlong into the ruthless politics of TV shows that initially focuses on the relationship between Alex Levy (Aniston) and his co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), before moving on to investigate the moment of #MeToo and its changes. With former host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) accused of being a sexual predator, The Morning Show it takes time to explore the repercussions on the victims and on the entire television network that has, in a sense, allowed this to happen.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on the set of Friends NBCGetty Images

Then comes 2020, the second season is set in the first months of the year, when the virus is spreading and begins to threaten the world while remaining in the background. Meanwhile, for the characters comes the showdown with their own identity, among the most current issues of race, privilege and power. “The first season was about the #MeToo movement and its repercussions: turning the rocks and seeing what’s underneath,” says Mimi Leder, director and executive producer of the series at the New York Times. “The second season deals with identity. We are asking a lot of tough questions about erasing culture, sexuality, race and the like. We ask our characters to examine who they really are, “added the producer.

As Reese Witherspoon explains, i imaginary changes in the show mirror the real changes in the industry television and film, such as mandatory pre-filming harassment training, something Witherspoon says “would have been unthinkable even a few years ago.” “There’s a lot more focus on people’s emotional well-being. It seems like a safer environment has been created in which to create. It’s more complex, but I’m grateful for a safer job,” added the actress. Among the delicate issues that The Morning Show faces there is to be able to recognize that not all sexual misconduct is the same, like says Jennifer Aniston, the series wants to invite critical thinking, also on #MeToo: “I hope we’re taking a moment to stop when we’re upset, and to treat each case individually, using the right process.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at The Morning Show presentation David LivingstonGetty Images

