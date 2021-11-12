comes the announcement from Di Marzio

The latest news on the Naples transfer market and the renewal of Lorenzo Insigne. The Napoli captain has not reached an agreement at the moment and Gianluca Di Marzio announces what will happen between Insigne’s farewell and renewal.

Sky transfer market, Insigne renewal: Di Marzio’s announcement arrives

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport spoke about the renewal of Insigne and the Napoli transfer market live on the official radio of SSC Napoli, Kiss Kiss Napoli, during the ‘Radio Goal’ broadcast, to talk about Napoli football. Here is what CN24 highlighted: “Donnarumma was a great market intrigue, Juventus had blocked him and with the farewell of Paratici it was all over. Milan interrupted the renewal negotiations which, after having found the Champions League, had signed for Maignan. Insigne is not renewing at the moment, although I would like more for this beautiful love story. At the moment there are no news and conditions to find the agreement on the renewal. From America with MLS there is Toronto but also other big names who think of him. He receives 5 million and many teams can reach those figures, Napoli offers much less with bonuses that are difficult to achieve. Maybe De Laurentiis will come back with a new offer in the coming months. Anguissa was a great blow, Napoli can take a full-back if they find some similar opportunity, but the return of Ghoulam is very important and can allow Napoli not to return to the market in that role. “

All the news on the transfer market and not only on Napoli