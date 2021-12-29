Comes the confirmation that walking and running lower hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes and that’s how much

We know that doing physical activity consistently and at all ages is essential to take care of our health. An active life can be the first fundamental step towards preventing chronic diseases and ailments, such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. The question that many people ask is: what is the best activity to stem hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes? There are various studies that focus on the subject. One of these, carried out at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, confirms the benefits of the two most common aerobic exercises: walking and running. According to the results of the aforementioned study, there is confirmation that walking and running lower hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes and that’s how much. In fact, scientists have quantified the benefits of physical activity on hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes. We will see that there is no big difference between the two activities, both of which are valid for the quality of “natural medicine”.

Against high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes, is it better to run or walk? Researchers at the University of Berkeley asked this question before embarking on research that led to unexpected results. The study took as a reference a sample of 33,000 runners and 15,000 walkers. The aim was to monitor sample members for the benefits of running and walking on high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

After extensive monitoring, the researchers analyzed the collected data. The first conclusion they arrived at was that, for the same amount of energy consumed, walking and running both have benefits on high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. Furthermore, the researchers calculated those benefits, concluding, surprisingly, that there doesn’t seem to be much difference between the two activities. In fact, walking could even be more beneficial.

Following the research, scholars agree that running and walking are beneficial for hypertension, bad cholesterol and diabetes. Furthermore, the two activities would also have positive effects in terms of the prevention of coronary heart disease. But scholars have not limited themselves to opinions, they have also calculated the percentage benefits of running and walking. With running, hypertension would drop by 4.2%, LDL cholesterol by 4.3% and diabetes by 12.1%. With walking, hypertension would drop by 7.2%, bad cholesterol by 7% and diabetes by 12.3%. Therefore, not only are there not great differences between the two activities, but walking would give greater advantages than running.

