comes the ECG function with the latest update

Fitbit Charge 5 was unveiled last September with a really cool feature. It is one of the very few smart tracker compact equipped with the function wrist electrocardiogram. A feature that was not available since launch, but comes now with the system update released by Google.









With the update just released, users who choose to buy FitBit Charge 5 will actually be able to access two really useful functions. The app Fitbit ECG allows you to perform the electrocardiogram directly on the wrist, revealing the presence of atrial fibrillation, and the results can be shared with your doctor. The other is Daily recovery level, a feature designed specifically for athletes who want to evaluate if it is possible to start a new workout or if it is better to rest for a day and then start again. To use this feature, however, you need to subscribe to Fitbit Premium. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a complete and compact smart tracker, to have on your wrist both to monitor your health and your workouts.

Fitbit Charge 5: the new features

Launched last September as one of the few compact smart trackers equipped with ECG in addition to the Sense, the Fitbit Charge 5 immediately attracted attention. In order to see this feature, however, users who purchased it had to wait for the update it introduced Fitbit ECG app, while those who want to buy it can do so knowing that they will find themselves a great product rich in features and branded Google, which has bought the company Fitbit.

In detail, the app Fitbit ECG allows you to perform an electrocardiogram on the wrist, thanks to a biosensor that is able to measure the activity of the heart and returns three possible evaluations after the measurement: normal heart rhythm, atrial fibrillation or undetermined, when there are problems in detection. The strong point is precisely the verification of the presence of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular contraction that signals an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other pathologies. In the case of this result, it is good to consult your general practitioner for further information.

The other useful feature that comes with the update is intended for sportsmen: the Daily recovery level. This feature takes into account recent activity, sleep and heart rate to indicate health status and whether the user is ready for a new training session, or is it better to rest. This is a feature intended only for those who subscribe to a Fitbit Premium subscription, from 8.99 euros per month or 80 euros per year.

Fitbit Charge 5: the other features

Among other features, the Fitbit Charge 5 It is compatible with iOS 13 and later and Android 8 and later devices, offers up to 7 days of autonomy and water resistance for diving up to 50 meters. This is why it is an ideal smart tracker for those who want to train, keep fit and check their health.

The smart tracker is equipped with Integrated GPS, sensor for measuring the temperature on the wrist, sensor for measuring oxygen in the blood (SpO2), and many apps to monitor physical activity, stress level, sleep quality and even women’s health.

Fitbit Charge 5: how much it costs

The Fitbit package includes two straps in small and large sizes, so as to be suitable for both a man and a woman, the charger and of course the Charge 5. The smart tracker is compact, light but equipped with useful and smart functions not only for training, but also to receive notifications from the smartphone and as a method of payment with the Fitbit Pay. In short, for those who want a comfortable and useful wearable device, it turns out to be an excellent choice and is in sale on Amazon at about 179 euros, with the first 6 months of Fitbit Premium subscription included for free to be able to try all the best features.

