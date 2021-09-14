comes the film based on the book by Elena Ferrante

Synonymous with practically guaranteed global success, the pseudonym of the Italian author de The brilliant friend is ready to return in clear letters to the screen, this time (hopefully) of a cinema finally reopened to the public. The source text will this time be a novel from almost twenty years ago, Days of Abandonment (2002), published from the E / O publishing house which confirmed the news. THEThe book is part of the trilogy Chronicles of love sickness which also includes novels Troubling love And The dark daughter, both already protagonists of two cinematographic transpositions.

The film will be interpreted and produced by Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, who has always been a great fan of Ferrante and in particular of this book. “Elena Ferrante’s writing is fierce, brutally honest and utterly compelling. The series de The Brilliant Friend And The days of abandonment they are among my favorite books ever, those books that you regret finishing because you feel so close to the characters and their experiences ”, he wrote in an Instagram post that portrayed her with the latest release by Elena Ferrante. For her virtual bookclub, the actress had also invited Ferrante’s official American translator, Ann Goldstein, to discuss the latest publication. The lying life of adults and more generally of Ferrante Fever.

The film, already in pre-production, is written and will be directed by Maggie Betts, winner of the Sundance Award thanks to Novitiate in 2017. The story revolves around the figure of Olga (Tess in the English version), played by Portman, a woman who has abandoned her dreams for a stable life and for the family, who when abandoned by her husband with two children, enters a very deep crisis. The film will take viewers on an introspective journey into the mind and heart of the woman, scrutinizing even the darkest sides.

HBO knows that all this will not be an easy feat, only for the adaptation of The brilliant friend, reports W magazine, had to cast more than 9,000 children and 5,000 adults before being able to find suitable performers.

However, this will not be the first cinematographic transposition of the novel, in fact in 2005 the film was made from the same text, directed by Roberto Faenza and starring Margherita Buy and Luca Zingaretti (later presented at the Venice Film Festival). They are also part of the same trilogy as anticipated Troubling love, at the cinema in 1995 under the direction of Mario Martone, presented at Cannes that same year, and The dark daughter. From the latter it was drawn The Lost Daughter, a film coming to theaters in 2021, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. But Ferrante Fever does not seem to hint at stopping: Netflix and Fandango have in fact announced a TV series based on the latest masterpiece of the Italian author The lying life of adults.

