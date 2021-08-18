comes the first big conquest of the pop star

On July 14th, Britney Spears brought home a major victory: a judge approved her request to freely hire a new lawyer to represent her during the battle against her father’s legal protection. Her historical lawyer, Sam Ingham III, had suddenly decided to abandon her. Now Britney has gained an even greater piece of freedom: she can finally get back to driving.

Britney Spears does not fit: the answer to her sister Jamie Lynn | READ

“Britney is very happy that the guardianship now allows her to drive,” said a source close to the singer, who last Saturday was seen behind the wheel of her car, in the company of her boyfriend. Sam Asghari. “She is ecstatic and very grateful for all the help she is receiving right now. And she is very confident that her new lawyer will be able to end the protection, ”added the source. As the judge stated in court, Mattew Rosnegart, the singer’s new attorney must first petition to initiate the process of potentially ending the current deal, under which her father has the power to manage her life.

Mariah Carey, the debut as a model of her daughter Monroe Cannon | READ more

Loading... Advertisements

Rosengart recently reported that her firm is moving aggressively and quickly to remove Jamie from Britney’s tutelage. In addition to filing a motion to achieve this, the attorney will also ask the court to waive a new assessment of Britney’s mental health, even if it would be necessary to end the guardianship. Despite the climb up front, the singer is really happy and excited to have a new legal representation, the source says.

Megan Fox is teetotal: the cause is the 2009 Golden Globes | READ more

Britney Spears today: the FreeBritney movement is getting stronger

The supporters of the artist are now many: not only fans, but also celebrities have joined the movement #FreeBritney. Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Cher. The support messages are many. The aim is to denounce the oppressive situation in which the singer finds herself due to the legal protection of her father towards her.