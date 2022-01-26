comes the migration of chats

46

























The most important is the safety, or the comfort? For many years WhatsApp has preferred to focus more on the first than on the second, making it impossible to migrate its own chat history from an Android device to an Apple iPhone with iOS, and vice versa. In fact, due to the complex encryption applied to chats, doing so was not at all easy.









But users were clamoring for this feature and, in the end, Whatsapp he had to please them. Or, at least, start doing it since it is not yet possible “jump“from Android and iOS and bring along WhatsApp chats quickly and easily. Recently, in fact, the migration from Android to iPhone has become possible for owners of a Samsung phone thanks to a specific procedure for these phones. In September 2021 WhatsApp, then, announced the possibility of migrating from iOS to Android for all phones, which has not yet arrived. Now, in the latest beta of WhatsApp for iOS, comes the reverse function: the migration of chats from Android to iOS, with a universal procedure and for everyone.

WhatsApp: migration from Android to iOS

The novelty is included in the latest beta version of the WhatsApp app for the iOS operating system of the iPhones, so it should arrive (hopefully) soon on the official app, and consists of a wizard to import chat history from one phone to another.

To complete the procedure you will need to have the official app installed on your iPhone Move to iOS and keep the two phones unlocked.

However, this procedure will be available only the first time that we will enter our WhatsApp profile from the new iPhone, then it will no longer be possible to import the chats. However, since this is a beta version of the app, it cannot be ruled out that the definitive function is less rigid in this respect.

WhatsApp migration: when it arrives

Like all new functions shown by WhatsApp in the beta versions of its apps, even the migration of chats from Android to iOS is not yet official, nor does it have a launch date already established.

Unlike other functions tested in the beta, however, in this case we have the certainty that the migration will arrive: it is only a matter of time, also because the possibility of bringing chats from the Android ecosystem to the iOS one (and vice versa) is a declared and announced goal by WhatsApp itself.