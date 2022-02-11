comes the new version of the game for Xbox Insiders

As rumors continue to circulate about the new Minecraft spin-off, Microsoft and Mojang have made a major announcement regarding the Xbox version of the cube-based title, whose Bedrock Beta program it is about to be supplanted by another initiative.

As you can read on the official Xbox site, it is coming Minecraft Preview. This particular initiative allows players to transfer their worlds to a provisional version of the game in which it is possible to test future innovations in advance and evaluate their stability. Minecraft Preview will be introduced in two different phases: the first involves the transfer of the players’ worlds in a new provisional version of the game and in phase two there will be a real migration of the worlds in Minecraft Preview, which will definitively replace Bedrock Beta. The players who are part of the program will be able to take part in these tests Xbox Insider, even those who don’t own a copy of the game on Xbox. It should also be noted that the worlds transferred in the preview version of the game will not be deleted from your final edition title, but only copied. This means that you participate in the program it does not imply the loss of progress.

Anyone interested in participating can proceed with the download of Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One or Series X | S, where you can access Minecraft in the section relating to the available tests and follow the steps on the screen. At the moment Minecraft Preview is available exclusively on consoles and it is not possible to play using mouse and keyboard as the test version only supports the controller.

Have you seen the video showing a Genshin Impact city recreated in Minecraft?