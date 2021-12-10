comes the obligation of the electronic invoice

There electronic invoicing from 1 January 2019 it is mandatory for all subjects with a VAT number, who are forced to use it for all those operations that require it to be issued. Certain professionals are exempted from the obligation who, at the time of opening the VAT number, have adhered to facilitated tax regimes such as the flat rate and the minimum. Not for long, however: with the approval of the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper II), we are moving towards extending the obligation to taxpayers in the flat tax regime as well.

With the definitive go-ahead, which will come from one of the next EU Councils, the extension to the lump-sum rates will then have to be translated into Italian law with a tailor-made rule.

The EU green light

The Permanent Representatives Committee gave its consent:

the extension of the electronic invoice obligation also to taxpayers under the flat tax regime

the possibility for Italy to extend the electronic invoice obligation until 2024

Electronic invoicing: what it consists of

Using electronic invoicing means drawing up the document that was previously filled out in a paper form, using specific programs that may be free, if we refer to those made available by the Revenue Agency or for a fee, if purchased from third parties.

In both cases the document is a XLM file which is compiled with the help of an electronic device such as a PC, a tablet or a smartphone and is sent thanks to the same.

For sending, the unique code or certified e-mail address is essential. Then the person issuing the invoice fills it in with all the necessary data, specifically:

your company name, VAT number and address of the registered office;

the company name or name and surname of the recipient, VAT number or tax code, registered office or residence address;

invoice issue date;

unique code or PEC;

Taxable for VAT unless you are exempt.

The Exchange System is essential, which monitors the validity of the document and delivers the invoice to the recipient.

Flat-rate scheme

The flat rate is a subsidized regime that allows natural persons carrying out business activities or self-employment, to take advantage of a certain tax relief and some concessions, if they meet certain requirements.

In particular:

€ 000 limit of revenues and remuneration received;

limit of 000 euros for expenditure on employees.



VAT numbers that adhere to the flat-rate scheme can, as mentioned, take advantage of some concessions: