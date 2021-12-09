comes the obligation of the electronic invoice

The entry into force of e-invoicing for VAT numbers that fall within the flat tax is approaching. What changes in their relationship with the tax authorities.

Even taxpayers in flat-rate tax regime will be obliged to issue the electronic invoice, as part of the fight against VAT evasion. The positive opinion that has just arrived from the Permanent Representatives Committee (the so-called Coreper II) brings Italy closer to this constraint which must also be respected by those who have chosen the flat tax regime and work in the business to business (B2B) and in business to consumer (B2C). In practice, for anyone who transfers goods and services.

In practice, and to make a sort of “summary of the previous episodes”, in March 2021 Italy sent the European Commission a letter in which it asked for the green light to continue until 2024 with theelectronic invoice obligation and to broaden this constraint to flat rates, currently excluded. On 5 November, and on the proposal of the EU Commission, the Council of the Union accepted both requests from the Italian government.

On 8 December, Coreper II gave a positive opinion. At this point, definitive authorization by the Council of the Union is awaited in one of the next sessions and publication in the Official Journal of the EU. After that, you will still need one more step to trigger the obligation of electronic invoicing for flat rates. It is likely that the Draghi government will opt for a fiscal delegation rather than an implementing decree following the approval of the bill currently being examined in Parliament.

L’electronic invoice obligation for the VAT numbers in flat tax it should start in 2022 and will affect approximately 1.5 million taxpayers. In the meantime, and as foreseen by the PNRR (the national recovery and resilience plan), the Government will have in hand a report on VAT evasion and on the measures to combat it. The dossier also aims to find some incentives for consumers final so that they find it more convenient to ask for an invoice, receipt or receipt.

The intervention on the lump-sum rates would also allow the Inland Revenue to have even more detailed information in order to prepare pre-filled registers, settlements and VAT returns for any economic activity obliged to fulfill these obligations, which will now include the “flat tax” . In this way, the tax authorities will be able to better control compliance with the requirements in order to benefit from the flat-rate regime.

All this means that the flat rates will lose some concessions and that will they have to pay more? The Council of the Union states that “Italy has made available free of charge various solutions for the preparation and transfer of electronic invoices, such as a package of programs intended to be installed on computers and an application for mobile devices”.



