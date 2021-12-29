comes the official Lego set inspired by Green Hill – Nerd4.life

Lego has finally announced the imminent availability of the official set from Sonic, Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog, set in Green Hill, the most famous level of the entire franchise. The set costs $ 69.99 and contains 1125 pieces, including reproductions of Sonic, Dr. Eggman and the Chaos Emeralds.

The official name of the set is Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone and was suggested in early 2019 by Viv Grannell, a Lego and Sonic fan. The idea pleased the Lego community so much that it earned them the 10,000 votes needed to start the revision process first and then the realization process. Of course Lego had to acquire the license from Sega to be able to launch such a product on the market.

The set looks really well done, as visible in the images collected in the gallery below:

Despite this, it should be emphasized that the original idea of ​​Grannell was more focused on Sonic Mania, while the final one is more generic, probably just to tie it more to the franchise than to the single game. Technically, this is the first time Sonic has become the star of an entire Lego set, despite having already appeared in the 2016 tie-in set on Lego Dimensions.

The Sonic set will be available from the beginning of the new year in the Lego Stores and on the official Lego website.

Taking up the challenge of designing this new set was LEGO Designer Sam Johnson. Speaking of the model, Sam said: “Everyone who has enjoyed video games over the past 30 years, knows and loves Sonic and has probably walked through the unforgettable Green Hill Zone with him. We designed this set to offer a unique experience. gaming experience as colorful and fun as The Green Hill Zone videogame. To make it even more memorable, we have enriched it with tons of hidden details and prizes, to allow fans to experience adventures with some of their beloved and iconic characters of the game, in a completely new way “.