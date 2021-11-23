comes the payment in installments without interest

It’s a real one Revolution the one that comes from PayPal. For the uninitiated, PayPal is one online payment system, simple, fast and super secure, which allows you to shop, sell items, send or receive money from anyone, anywhere in the world in real time, without sharing your financial data.

Boom of online shopping

The goal is precisely to carry out transactions without sharing your card details with the final recipient of the payment: the system does not transmit the sensitive data of the cards connected to the account.

Basically, PayPal is a financial intermediary. To buy online, for example, on the site where we are making the purchase, just choose PayPal at the time of payment and you pay without entering your card details with each purchase. You can use also to pay in person in physical stores with QR codes.

Online payments are an increasingly expanding market. According to the estimates of the B2c eCommerce Observatory, only in the days between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, Italians will spend around 1.8 billion euros online, + 21% compared to 2020. The best traders will also score 6-8 times the average day’s turnover. In particular, the purchase of products will exceed 1.5 billion euros (+ 20% approximately).

Clothing, information technology and electronics, jewelry, perfumes, body care products, furnishings and toys, but also food and wines: this is what Italians buy online, more and more.

How to buy interest-free online in installments

On the market for over 20 years, with over 300 million users all over the world, now, in the middle of the Black Friday week (here you will find the best Amazon offers), PayPal is launching a new unique service for now of its kind: it is called “Pay in 3 installments” and it is a financing under which the user can pay in three interest-free installments purchases from 30 to 2 thousand euros made using your PayPal account.

The loan amount corresponds to the total amount paid by the user for eligible purchases made on a merchant’s website, including the price of the purchased item plus shipping costs, taxes, any currency conversion fee and the currency conversion rate, as well as other fees or costs charged by the merchant.

“Pay in 3 installments” is available for natural persons of legal age and holders of a Personal PayPal account with respect to which they are registered as resident in Italy and who have a valid debit or credit card or a confirmed bank account linked to the PayPal account as a method of payment for the entire duration of the repayments provided for in the loan agreement.

The financing is for the exclusive use of the user as a consumer e it is not intended for professional or commercial purposes, therefore it is not possible to take out the loan for purchases associated with one’s professional or commercial activity.

How does it work PayPal “Pay in 3 installments”

But how it works PayPal “Pay in 3 installments”? Simple. At the time of purchase an initial payment is made followed by monthly installments spread over 2 months starting from the date of signing the loan agreement. Payment is made via a valid debit or credit card or a confirmed bank account linked to your PayPal account as a payment method.

The loan can be repaid in whole or in part during the repayment period. In the event of early repayment, there is no charge.

The user can withdraw from the loan agreement without giving a reason by sending an email to PayPal within 14 days using the contact details provided in the agreement. In the event that the user decides to withdraw, the contract will cease to produce effects and the user will have to reimburse all outstanding amounts.

In the contractual clauses that QuiFinanza has viewed, there is also a particular note addressed to users who eventually become in arrears. “Pay in 3 installments” is a loan. “A loan is a binding commitment and must be repaid. In the event that the user does not make a refund, this could have serious consequences for the same “, such as difficulties in obtaining other loans also with third party creditors, effects on one’s credit reputation and potential legal actions against him aimed at recovering the credit.

All the news of the new PayPal app

A moment of great renewal for PayPal this, after the launch of payments with cryptocurrencies and after the presentation of its new app. The new application is a digital wallet which can be customized for each customer. It also offers customers a single solution to send and receive money to friends, family and businesses, pay with QR codes to make purchases, as well as support causes and charities.

The new app includes a customizable dashboard, a wallet tab to manage payment tools and a payment hub that includes functions for sending and receiving money, international transfers, donations to non-profits, and a new messaging function related to payments. between friends and family. But let’s take a closer look at the news of the app:

Dashboard : the new dashboard of the PayPal app allows you to have a personalized view of the account and the services you already use. Lots of new features and the ability for customers to take quick action and view reminders

: the new dashboard of the PayPal app allows you to have a personalized view of the account and the services you already use. Lots of new features and the ability for customers to take quick action and view reminders Payment Hub : The new Payment Hub includes payments between friends and family and donation functions

: The new Payment Hub includes payments between friends and family and donation functions New Wallet: The new Wallet experience allows customers to manage payment tools in a single solution and, at the same time, review recent payments and account activity.

Another interesting novelty is the private messaging function which allows two users to communicate after making, for example, a money transfer between friends and family, to confirm receipt, send a thank you note, confirm the details of the transaction or other, directly within the app. Messaging will be rolled out to the app internationally in the coming weeks.

The US giant of digital payments has made it known in a note that in the coming months it will also expand its PayPal Generosity Network: the international aid and donation system developed by the Californian company, it provides PayPal customers with a way to connect directly with millions of people who can help them raise money for a charitable cause.

Soon, the system will open to select markets outside the US, starting with the UK and Germany, with more to follow.