comes the radical turning point that annihilates adult content

Apparently about 130 million subscribers and a thriving and started business are not enough, OnlyFans will have to change course and soon it will, the well-known platform dedicated to paid content creators in fact, will soon not allow you to post adult content, a radical choice arrived following numerous pressures from payment handling agencies, a blow to all those creators who have turned to this uncensored social by posting adult material, by far the most popular of all.

An obligatory choice

According to the software house based in London, there are numerous types of content creators, who, however, compared to those who produce content for adults, are the minority, which has aroused the concern of banks and payment managers who have exerted pressure in thanks precisely to the contents disseminated on the platform.

After the harsh reportage carried out by the New York Times reporter, Nicholas Kristof, Visa and Mastercard have raised the levels of guard on adult content and, to a similar threat of a ban on the site, OnlyFans has responded with a decisive change of course.

It is not known what will happen to the platform now, there are many doubts about its business which, among other things, would bring about a million dollars in annual revenues for at least 300 content creators, and around 50,000 dollars to about 16,000. creator, for a total of about 3.2 billion dollars, mind-boggling values ​​which, however, will be revised from October onwards following the ban of the aforementioned contents.

Here are the official statements from OnlyFans representatives:

“To ensure the platform’s long-term sustainability, and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans, we need to evolve our content guidelines – a company spokesperson said – OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of security and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified before they can upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators.“