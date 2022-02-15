comes the update to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Here are all the news of patch 1.5!

As you know, CD Projekt RED has finally announced the new Cyberpunk 2077 patch, but what are the news to the title? First comes the updated version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Here is the complete list!

As you know, today’s streaming of the Polish studio has finally presented the first patch of this 2022, introducing updated versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S and fixing the title’s many shortcomings at the original launch.

There are not few news, ed here is a quick rundown of what we were able to see and hear in this Red Stream!

The presentation started immediately by introducing a segment of a mission, which introduced us to the changes to the game core. As told by the hosts of the live, in fact, Big changes have been made to the gameplay, which has been revised, rebalanced and therefore made more enjoyable!

There is no shortage of new skills, new weapons available from Wilson’s and fixes for existing weapons. From our trusted gun shop we will now be able to find the Darra Polytechnic Umbra and the Budget Arms Guillotine, both with a large number of new accessories to follow such as sights, flies and much more!

As we hit the streets of Night City, we were also able to witness the big changes to the AI. Now pedestrians and drivers will be able to escape in the event of a fight, or even return fire! Also on the paved surface we could see the modifications to the vehicles, now with a more unique feeling that changes from vehicle to vehicle. The result? A more realistic, fun and more enjoyable driving model!

Once the vehicle has been taken, it can also take us to our apartment and this is where there are some changes that will amaze the players.

As soon as we enter, in fact, we will be presented with the novelty requested by many and now integrated into Cyberpunk: change the look of our character in game! Hairstyle changes, makeup or other changes to our face, will all be available through the mirror in the bathroom of our home!

Always talking about apartments and houses, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 also allows us to change the look of our den with presets that can be purchased from our personal computer. By logging into a new website we will also be offered the opportunity to buy well four new apartments, each with its own style, its own size and located in a specific neighborhood!

The small DLC instead concerns the character of Johnny who will make the virtual photography community happy with a revised photo mode designed specifically for the character played by Keanu Reeves!

These were all the additions to the game, but what are the news regarding the next-gen? Well, here it is with a handy infographic created ad hoc!

As you can see on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there will be two rendering modes: the first aims at 60fps in 4K upscaled, the second at 30fps with raytracing. The latter will just make the shadows more precise and enrich the Screen Space Reflections in puddles or other reflections! Xbox Series S will instead count on a single mode in 1440p at 30fps.

We also have other graphical improvements, exclusive to next-gen consoles, as well as improvements to the AI of the crowd e an integration of DualSenseobviously only on PlayStation 5.

So that’s all for this highly anticipated new patch of Cyberpunk 2077. Will it be enough to revive the fortunes of this highly discussed RPG from the Polish studio? You can let us know in the comments yourself, because CD Projekt RED has decided to offer all owners of a next-gen console a free trial version that will allow you to play for free for 5 hours and then keep your progress once you have purchased the game.

Source: Cyberpunk