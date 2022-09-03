comes to Amazon this mini…

amazon has put up for sale one of the most useful gadgets Y comfortable for all drivers car Y cyclists of Jerez de la Frontera and the rest of Spain. It’s about a tire inflator with which you will forget to go to the fuel station to check the pressure of your tires, since you will be able to do it without having to move the car of parking.

As many people already know, during the months of summer the lost of tire pressure is always greater. For this reason, Amazon has added to its catalog one of the articles that will prevent you from going through the gas station and waiting in line with high temperatures just to check and fill the pressure of the tires of car Or the bike.

electric air compressor

The device that will save you time and will make you not pass heat neither coldboth in summer What winterIt’s about a portable air compressor that you can take with you to always have both the carthe bike wave motorcycle. It has never been so easy to maintain the wheels of your vehicle to the pressure levels necessary for avoid accidentyes

Amazon NORSHIRE Electric Air Compressor and Inflator

We talk about NORSHIRE brand air compressor and inflatorwhich will serve to inflate the tires Standard of cars, motorcycles Y bikes in just 30 seconds.

To do this, all you have to do is connect air hose to tire valve and press the power button. Then press the plus or minus key to adjust pressure what does he need tire, and once preset, press the triangle start button. In this way, the air compressor will do all the work for you and in just 30 seconds it will be over.

Characteristic

The portable air pump NORSHIRE offers you a user experience guarantee based on the function of auto power off. Adjust the pressure level necessary and the inflation work begins. The air compressor will automatically stop at the required level, so you don’t have to worry about over-inflating your tires. tires.

The maximum pressure of this portable air inflator is 175 PSIand surveillance of tire pressure can be accurate to 0.1 psi. It has 4 unit values-PSI, Bar, Kpa, kg/cm². To adjust it you will only have to touch the triangular start button and press the plus or minus buttons to change the value of the unit.

On the other hand, the air compressor that Amazon presents us with comes with a powerful rechargeable lithium ion batterywhich can be used as a Extreme battery for devices Android and iOS. It connects via USB and the charging time is only 2.5 hoursso you can connect it both at home and in the cigarette lighter socket of your vehicle, and always carry it with you.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful accessories and devices that we can always carry in the car. Its small size and ease of loading make it ideal to carry in the glove compartment and have the tires always ready, thus avoiding accidents and poor braking.

Data sheet

Before knowing its price on Amazon, we will detail some of its technical characteristics:

Brand: ‎NORSHIRE

Product weight: ‎600g

Product dimensions: ‎22.8 x 4 x 4 cm

Battery: ‎1 Lithium Polymer required

Amperage: ‎8 Amps

Voltage: ‎12 Volts

Wattage: ‎100 Watts

Warranty: 2 years

price and shipping

East NORSHIRE brand portable air compressor and inflator You can find it on Amazon for a price of €69.99. The best thing about Amazon is that you can have it at home in just 3 days and for free, whether you live in Jerez de la Frontera or anywhere in Spain.

How to check tire pressure

It is important to periodically check the pressure of the tires for several reasons. First, it can help improve the gas mileage. Second, you can extend the life of your tires. And third, it can help you avoid a puncture.

It is important to regularly check the tire pressure

It is essential to regularly check the tire pressure for several reasons. First of all, it is a problem of security. Properly inflated tires have less likely to fail, which could cause an accident. Second, properly inflated tires improve fuel economy. Finally, properly inflated tires help extend the life of the tires themselves.

If you are not sure how to check the pressure of your tiresor what the proper tire pressure should be, consult your vehicle’s owner’s manual or ask a professional at a reputable automotive service center.

How to check tire pressure

To check tire pressure, you will need a pressure gauge for tires. Can buy a tire pressure gauge at most auto and repair shops.

Steps for checking tire pressure

Park your car in a safe place and turn off the motor. Locate the valve stem on each tire. The valve stem is the small metal cap on the side of the tire that is used to add air to the tires. Remove the valve stem cap and press the tip of the tire pressure gauge onto the valve stem. Hold the gauge on the valve stem until you hear or feel air coming out of the tire. This indicates that you have a reading on the gauge. If you have a digital tire pressure gauge, read the display and compare it to the recommended tire pressure for your vehicle (usually found in your owner’s manual or on a sticker inside one of your car’s doors). If you have an analog (dial) tire pressure gauge, look at where the gauge rests after taking a reading and compare it to the recommended minimum and maximum inflation levels for your vehicle, which are usually marked “L” for low and high. “H”. ” to stop on either side of where the pointer should rest when pointing to the recommended inflation level for your vehicle. Repeat steps 3 through 5 for each remaining tire until all four tires have been checked. Add air to flat tires, using an air compressor or portable air tank if necessary. Replace each valve stem cap when finished. What to do if tire pressure is low If the tire pressure is low, add air to the tires until they reach the recommended pressure.

It is It is important to regularly check the tire pressure for several reasons.

First, it can help improve gas mileage. Second, you can extend the life of your tires. Third, it can help you avoid a blowout. Fourth, it can improve your handling on the highway.

To check tire pressure, you will need a pressure gauge and an air compressor. First, use the tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in all four tires. If any of the tires are flat, use the air compressor to add air until they are inflated to the proper level.

If you find that your tire pressure is regularly low, there could be a problem with your tires or your car. Make sure to have them checked by a professional as soon as possible to avoid potential problems down the road.

The correct way to fill a ball

To fill a balloon correctly, you will need a pump, a needle, and the proper balloon inflation pressure.

Steps to follow

Locate the valve on the soccer ball. It is usually black and is located near a seam. Unscrew the valve cap and insert the needle into the valve. Pump air into the ball until it reaches the proper inflation pressure. This can be found on most balls or in their instruction manuals. Remove the needle and quickly screw the valve cap back on before any air escapes. Give the ball a good bounce to check that it is properly inflated.

Following these simple steps will help you get optimal performance from your ball. Be sure to check the pressure before every game or practice, as temperature and humidity can affect inflation levels.