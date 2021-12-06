Comet flyer: last days to take advantage of unmissable discounts up to 50%

The Comet flyer offers at the beginning of December 2021 provide consumers with unmissable discounts of up to 50% on the best technology

L’latest Comet flyer officially opens the Christmas period with discounts up to 50% on the best products of consumer technology. Available until next time December 9 in-store and online, the offers of the renowned electronics chain overlap the now popular zero rate to whet consumers’ thirst for purchase, putting on the plate the availability of some particularly popular devices.

Like theiPhone 12 in a 128 gigabyte version of internal storage space, in promotion on Comet al price of 779 euros instead of 889 euros in the list: although it is not the latest smartphone from Apple, it is still an excellent device, balanced in its technical data sheet and with a camera at the top of the category, especially in the tip and shoot. Equally valid is the Samsung Galaxy A52s, among the best mid-range Android smartphones for completeness and reliability: you can buy it from Comet for 399 euros, compared to a discount of 70 euros compared to the recommended retail price. And for lovers of value for money, we point out the availability of Realme GT Master Edition and of LG Velvet, both priced at 299 euros.

READ ALSO >>>CK Hutchinson to the rescue of Huawei: an alternative application to AppGallery is born

Comet offers: Galaxy Book among the best discounted notebooks

The new Comet flyer also dedicates ample space to accessories, one of the most popular categories for those looking for a Christmas gift in the name of technology. Among the most interesting products included in the catalog of offers we can undoubtedly mention theAmazfit GTS 2 at 99.99 euros and the unmissable Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Body Composition Scale 2 combo at 39.99 euros, instead of 74.90 euros.

Among the recommended laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book with Intel Core i3-1115g4 processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM for € 599: a must-have product for those who want to complete the Samsung ecosystem and already own smartphones, tablets and wearables made by the Korean company. There are also smart TVs, large and small appliances and an entire showcase of latest generation Apple devices.

READ ALSO >>>Ikea, a wireless charger never seen before

You can consult the new Comet flyer to the following address, remembering that the deadline of validity of the promotions (to be used both in store and online) is scheduled for Thursday 9 December.