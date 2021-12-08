Comet Leonard arrives, the brightest of 2021 – Space & Astronomy

Comet Leonard arrives, the brightest of the year. Almost impossible to observe with the naked eye but can be seen easily with small binoculars even from cities. These days the last opportunities to be able to see it from our latitudes, during the last hours of the night.



Comet Leonard (source: Gianluca Masi / Virtual Telescope Project)

“Discovered on January 3 of this year the comet C / 2021 A1 Leonard, or more simply comet Leonard, had immediately hinted that it had the possibility of becoming fairly bright and perhaps reaching the threshold of visibility with the naked eye just before the middle of December. And so it was ”, commented astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, head of the Virtual Telescope.

Comet Leonard will reach its minimum distance from Earth, 34.9 million kilometers, on December 12, but the opportunities to observe it from our latitudes will run out a few days earlier. “As for the show, it has nothing to do with the Neowise of summer 2020 – added Masi – but like any comet it is always a very fascinating object and may deserve an early wake up call”. What makes it difficult to observe comet Leonard from our latitudes is its path: while its brightness gradually increases, the comet ‘slips’ towards the southern hemisphere and appears later and later in the night. “The peak of visibility should be reached in these days – concluded Masi – but a series of astronomical circumstances give hope that further growth will be possible on 14 December. Too bad it will mainly concern observers from the other hemisphere “.