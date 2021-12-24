Comet Leonard seen from space

ESA’s SoloHI captured an animated sequence of images from December 17-19 showing Comet Leonard diagonally crossing the field of view, with the Milky Way as a stunning backdrop.





The Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager (SoloHI) of ESA (European Space Agency) captured an animated sequence of images from December 17 to 19 showing Comet Leonard diagonally crossing the field of view with the Milky Way as a stunning backdrop. Venus and Mercury are also visible in the upper right, Venus appears brighter and moves from left to right. The comet is currently on its return journey around the Sun with its tail crawling behind. When SoloHI recorded these images, the comet was roughly between the Sun and the spaceship, with its tails of gas and dust pointing towards the spaceship. Towards the end of the image sequence, our view of both tails improves as the angle of view at which we see the comet increases and SoloHI gets a lateral view of the comet. A faint coronal mass ejection front is also visible when moving from the right side of the frame in the final moments of the video.