Comet Rosetta, passage near the Earth: when and how to see it

photo credit: Pixabay

There comet Rosetta is ready to offer us a surprising show. Known by experts as comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko and become famous thanks to the mission of the European Space Agency’s Rosetta probe, it will soon become visible – but not to the naked eye – from Earth due to its new passage very close to our Planet . In night between 11 and 12 November 2021, after exactly seven years from landing on its surface of the lander Philae, the comet Rosetta will appear reaching a minimum point of distance equal to 61 million kilometers. No such thing had happened in 193 years. Comet Rosetta had never been closer than 70 million kilometers from us.

Already visible – because since November 3 it is in the perihelion – with the use of telescopes or binoculars – starting from a place as dark as possible where light pollution is reduced to the limit – the comet Rosetta seems to be projected in the direction of the constellation of Gemini . Experts indicate its position by saying that it can be found at one angular distance of about 3 degrees from the star Pollux. The latter can therefore be used as an important point of reference.

The advice to be able to admire it beautiful high on the horizon is to wait until midnight and head towards the east at a height of 40 degrees. But only on the night between 11 and 12 November 2021, between 1: 30 and 1: 50 – Italian time – the long trail of dust and particles that the comet leaves behind can be observed in all its splendor. In fact, only at that precise moment will the distance between Rosetta and the Earth be shorter.

It will be difficult, if not impossible, to see Comet Rosetta with the naked eye. It can be found by following the directions above thanks to the use of large binoculars (11 × 70 or 20 × 80) or a telescope of at least 10-15 cm in diameter.

The history of the comet Rosetta and the studies

The history of comet Rosetta is long and full of sightings precisely because it has been observed and studied over and over again over the years. This was made possible by the fact that it is a periodic comet which revolves around the Sun, inserting itself between Jupiter and the Earth and cyclically returns to ‘find us’ every 6.5 years.

Discovered in 1969 by Russian astronomers, this beautiful comet has been seen regularly in:

1976

1982

1989

1996

2002

2009

2014

Just the11 November 2014 A new study mission has begun with the landing of the probe’s Philae lander on the comet. After 12 years of work, the November 30, 2016 the mission ended with the probe that it is crashed on the comet.

Upcoming sightings: when comet 67P will return

When will it be possible to see comet Rosetta again? The next step is scheduled for November 29, 2034. By that date the distance from the Earth will certainly be greater, equal to 70 million kilometers, than today. Professional tools will therefore be needed and not everyone will therefore be able to see it with the tools they have in their own home.