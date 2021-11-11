Comet Rosetta passes close to the Earth: when and how to see it – Chronicle

Bologna, 12 November 2021 – Look who sees each other again … therecomet Rosetta‘. In these November nights until the end of the month but especially tonight, in the night between 11 and 12 November, can be seen high in the sky comet 67P / Churyumov – Gerasimenko, or the well-known comet Rosetta which has been extensively studied with the equally famous Rosetta mission.

It is the mission ofHex (European space agency) which led to a spacecraft entering orbit around the comet’s core. A Philae ‘lander’ then detached from the mother probe and attempted to land on the celestial body. However, due to a technical failure, the land vehicle got stuck in some rocks after bouncing a few times on the surface.

And tonight, exactly seven years after landing on its surface of the lander Philae, the comet will reach the point of minimum distance from the Earth, equal to approximately 61 million kilometers, and will be visible with a powerful binocular or with a telescope with a diameter of at least 10 – 15 centimeters. This celestial body periodically returns to our Solar System and today visits it again with a proximity that will no longer be registered for the next 193 years.









“Comets – he explains Romano Serra astrophysicist and co-founder of the Municipal Observatory of Persiceto, in the province of Bologna – they are ‘all smoke and no roast’. The queue can be millions of kilometers long but the nucleus is proportionately much smaller. That of the comet Rosetta measures less than 5 kilometers. And the story of the Philae lander reminds us that there is a unity of the laws of physics in the universe: things don’t just fit together on Earth. This may make us smile but for Philae it was fundamental because otherwise the lander would have been lost in space “.

And the expert continues: “The comet Rosetta which is now about 61 million kilometers from the Earth and has a period of revolution around the Sun of about 6 years will be visible not with the naked eye but with good binoculars or even with a small telescope. Rosetta rises at 21 local time but the time indicated for observation is around midnight in the north-east in the constellation of Gemini, not far from the brilliant star Pollux. So this last star can be used as a reference point to see the comet. Around midnight Rosetta will be observable at about 40 degrees in height in an easterly direction. It goes without saying that the observation must be made from a dark place, where light pollution is as low as possible “.









Castor, the double star and the nebulae

In the sky quadrant of the constellation of Gemini, just below the star Pollux, there is the comet Rosetta, invisible to the naked eye. It can then be observed with binoculars and telescopes. And always in this quadrant you can also observe the other star of the constellation of Gemini, that is Castor. And, when viewed through a telescope, Castor shows a structure made up of two stars. Castor is in fact a double star.

On the right of the dial then the beautiful one dominates constellation of Orion, with its imposing nebula. If you were not to observe the comet Rosetta, due to difficult weather conditions, you can always console yourself by observing, always with binoculars, this too. great nebula.

Curiously, then, under Orion and the comet Rosetta, it is found the Rosetta Nebula of the Unicorn constellation. And it is curious why this nebula bears the same name as the famous Rosetta mission.

Then continuing to observe, there is the possibility of admiring some stars; because a little below there is the constellation of Leo, which carries among its stars the radiant from which the called meteors seem to come from Leonids. The maximum of the phenomenon of these meteors will occur in the night between 18 and 19 November.







