Comfortable, light and ideal for exercising: these are the Adidas Falcon shoes

Choosing some sneakers sports that they adapt to the needs of each one can be, at times, a headache due to the enormous catalog available. To go for a run, to the gym, to walk around the city… The range of options is almost infinite. However, at Showroom we have chosen an option that is as valid for playing sports as it is for going for a walk. It’s about the Adidas Falcona shoe that amazon add more than 6,000 reviews of the clients of this platform on-linebut that can also be found in the firm’s official store (adidas slippers).

And you? Do you prefer some? adidas falcon white Or do you like some more? Adidas Falcon black? Whatever your option, on the website of the e-commerce giant and that of the German company there are up to 27 models that combine different colors and styles. Perfect to wear at any time of the day, these Shoes of running They present a light upper part and a lateral reinforcement that provides greater support in the midfoot. In addition, the midsole offers excellent comfort and cushioning. For all this and for many more things that we will tell you below, these sneakers are a must have for men and for women.

Adidas running shoes

Conceived to go running, the iconic Adidas Falcon are inspired by the retro aesthetic of the 90s and are the perfect complement for all kinds of outfits, whether sporty or more casual. these slippers combine avant-garde and functionality and, thanks to his urban designwide silhouette and lightweight EVA midsolewhich offers a increased cushioning and fit, they are ideal to wear with jeans, chinos or a dress, but also to go to the gym and exercise. “Classic sneakers that are always a success […] Footwear provides secure comfort. They are ideal for exercising, ”says an Amazon customer.

The adidas falcon sneakerswhich have a robust structureguarantee the maximum comfort Thanks to the technology Torque Systemwhich offers a greater stability. Likewise, the templates ortholite they will keep the moisture and sweat free feet with the aim of keeping the user cool throughout their routine. “They are comfortable and perfect for those of us with wide feet,” says a user of this platform on-line. “Comfortable, soft and with a good composition, they adhere to the foot and you hardly even notice them. Very comfortable”, explains a buyer who has opted for the Falcon model from adidas black sneakers.

As for the outside of the shoes, the Adidas Falcon incorporate a lace closure and an area of breathable meshin addition to molded side gusset (system fit panel). For its part, the sole Adiwearwith high wear resistanceadded to the molded back area, which protects the Achilles heel, make the shoe integrate perfectly and accompany the natural movement of the foot. “Very light shoes with a very nice sole”, celebrates Juan Carlos, who has already tried them.

Custom Adidas Shoes

Available in numerous colors, patterns and even texturesthe Adidas Falcon can be chosen with type designs Animal Printin fluorine colors and even metallic or monochrome. The slippers of style vintage, “reminiscent of the music and art of 90s fashion, but with current elements that refresh their style and give them a unique character,” explains the brand. “Super comfortable and cheap. They have surprised me a lot, they weigh nothing and their color is really cool”, sums up Luis, who has given this shoe the highest score.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 04-28-2022.

