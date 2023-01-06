Comfortable shoes: boots and mules that you should know

Kylie, meanwhile, turned up the heat wearing the same Loewe boots as Hailey, but in cream shearling, and paired them with a Good American bikini in black vinyl.

Further demonstrating the versatility of the comfortable shoesKylie opted for a pair of Rick Owens lace-up Moon Boots with a backless bodysuit created by Sergio Rossi for one of her Instagram appearances.

On the other hand, this week in Los Angeles, Hailey proved once again that the ultra comfortable shoes are here to stay, combining a few padded mules from Puma in a Saint Laurent trench coat and workout gear.

If you want to invest in a pair for your wardrobe, choose thicker models with neutral touches and adopt a more padded style, in keeping with the trends of the new year.

Loewe – Leather boots. Courtesy. Cougar Mules. Courtesy.

How to wear comfortable shoes in 2023

However, if you do not want to take risks with new models or have to resort to your savings to face the first days of 2023, we recommend that you set your sights, once again, on your comfortable and faithful UGG boots that accompanied you everywhere last year. . It doesn’t matter if they are the classic brown, black or white model… What counts is that you know how to update it with the accessories of the moment, in the best style of celebrities.