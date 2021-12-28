Comic book movies we will see in 2022

What year will 2022 be for cinecomics, films based on comics? If in 2020 the pandemic had messed up all the plans of the film production companies, 2021 has restored a minimum of stability in the releases. The uncertainty of 12 months ago has slowly given way to greater security, and the programming of the cinecomics coming out over the next few weeks already seems to be well defined, except for further upheavals (which we obviously hope not to witness).

13 new comics movies are currently planned for 2022 (at least a couple of which will only be released on streaming platforms). These are almost exclusively American blockbusters with characters from Marvel and DC Comics, but the list also includes an Italian film, that is Dampyr, the first chapter of the Bonelli Cinematic Universe, postponed from last year. And then who knows if there will be no further surprises between now and next December (hopefully this time).

Below is the complete list of 2022 cinecomics by programming order, with – where available – release dates and trailers.

The King’s Man – The Origins (January 5)

Third film inspired by the comic The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons later Kingsman – Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman – The Golden Circle (2017), which acts as a prequel to the events told in previous films. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, confirmed after the first two episodes, it stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Morbius (January 28)

New spin-off of the Spider-Man cinematic universe, the film will have as its protagonist Morbius the living vampire, a Marvel Comics character created in 1971. The film will be directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life – Don’t cross the line), while the protagonist will be played by Jared Leto, who has already played the role of another comic character, Joker, in Suicide Squad. The rest of the cast includes Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

The Batman (March 3)

Made by Warner Bros. and directed by Matt Reeves – who also wrote the film with Mattson Tomlin – The Batman will also be played by Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál ) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson). Surely one of the most anticipated comics movies of 2022.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (May 4)

Directed by Sam Raimi (returning to a cinecomics after the Spider-Man trilogy of the 2000s), it will be the first film of the year belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast will feature Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 6)

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), while Christian Bale will play the antagonist, Gorr the butcher of the gods, who will also be joined by the Guardians. of the Galaxy. The film will be based on the comic series The mighty Thor, in which Jane Foster briefly took on the hammer and the role of Thor.

Black Adam (July 29)

Created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck, Black Adam is the nemesis of Shazam (also known in the past as Captain Marvel), a superhero who already made his film debut in the spring of 2019. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), will see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the title role, as well as Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate).

The Flash (November)

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will see the protagonist travel between dimensions and time to prevent the death of his mother. The story is inspired by comics Flashpoint, in which the hero explores the alternate realities of the DC Comics universe. Among other things, The Flash will see the presence of two Batman from two different realities, the one played by Ben Affleck and the one played by Michael Keaton, who returns to play the role of the character after the films Batman (1989) and Batman – The Return (1992). The protagonist will be played by Ezra Miller, who will return to play the Flash afterwards Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November)

Sequel to the 2018 film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it will be the thirtieth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Coogler, who had already directed the first film, will return to directing, while the cast will be more unanimous than ever, after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman and the decision of Marvel Studios not to replace him with another actor. For the moment, Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’baku), Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and Dominique have been announced. Thorne (Riri Williams / Ironheart).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16)

Sequel to the film released at the end of 2018, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be directed once again by James Wan and will see the return of Jason Momoa (Artur Curry / Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius / Ocean Master) and Dolph Lundgren (Re Nereus).

Dampyr (date not available)

The first film of the Bonelli Cinematic Universe will have as protagonists the vampire hunter Harlan Draka and his fellow adventures Emil Kurjak and Tesla. Directed by Riccardo Chemello and produced by Sergio Bonelli Editore, Eagle Pictures and Brandon Box, the film will star Wade Briggs, Stuart Martin and Frida Gustavsson.

Slumberland (date not available)

Among the films based on the most curious comics of 2002, inspired by the strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, a great classic of the early twentieth century and one of the most important works of comics, this film will be made available in streaming in the course of 2022 on Netflix. Jason Momoa will play the clown Flip Flap, recurring character of the comic and friend of Nemo, but otherwise the film will take some liberties with respect to the comic: instead of a child (Nemo), the protagonist will be a girl (Nema), played by Marlow Barkley. The story will also be set in the dreamlike and surreal world of the strip, but instead of looking for the Princess of Slumberland, daughter of King Morpheus, Nema will go in search of her own father. The direction is entrusted to Francis Lawrence (Constantine, I’m legend, The Hunger Games, Red Sparrow).

Batgirl (date unavailable)

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film will be distributed in streaming in the United States on HBO Max (and in Italy probably on Sky), but will also be part of the DC Extended Universe. Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, while JK Simmons will reprise the role of Commissioner James Gordon already played in Justice League. The “villain” of the film will be Garfield Lynns / Firefly, played by Brendan Fraser. An appearance of Batman played by Michael Keaton is also expected.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (date unavailable)

Probably more of a medium-length film than a feature film, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special – which will be available in streaming on Disney + – will link the group’s appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and the third film dedicated to them. The special will be directed by James Gunn, and the cast will be complete: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Starlord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).

Read also:

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.