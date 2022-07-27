Comic Con 2022: All the news from Marvel and the MCU!

Last weekend the famous Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego and that is why we bring a summary with all the news of Marvel for the next phases of this universe. Find out everything!

News of the end of phase 4 of Marvel at Comic Con 2022

The end of this year is getting closer and with it the end of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are talking that there will be a whole new group of heroes and heroines that will defend the now multiverse from any threat.

To get into a bit of context, we must remember that this last phase began with the first original Disney + series that was Wanda Vision and on the big screen with Black Widowfollowed by Eternals, Spider Man No Way Home, Hawkeye, Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel.

But it was announced that the last film of this phase will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first look at the new characters in this story and how tribute will be paid to them was also released. Chadwick Bosemanwhich reached 172 million viewsbecoming the fifth most viewed teaser in the MCU.

And with the surprise that there will be 3 Mexicans in important roles:

Mabel Chain as Namora

Tenoch Huerta will be Namor

Joshua Maychi will play Attuma

On the other hand, in series, the last will be she-hulk of which they showed a new trailer and is the next premiere of the platform. There the Hulk is shown (Mark Ruffalo), who will be the trainer of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), but it can also be seen that both charlie coxWhat Benedict Wongwill have an appearance with their characters from Daredevil and the Sorcerer Supreme.

At Comic Con 2022 it was confirmed that the Marvel Multiverse Saga begins

After having introduced new characters to the MCU, the news we were all waiting for was the titles and the order that will make up the call. Saga of the Multiverse. This will start in February 2023 with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumaniastarring Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd Y Kathryn Newtonwhere we can explore the quantum realm and see Kang (Jonathan Majors) one more time.

Also, some details of the upcoming productions were revealed:

In the case of Secret Invasion which will arrive in the spring of 2023, return Maria Hill ( cobie smulders ) and Nick Fury ( Samuel L Jackson ).

Arrives Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 with the whole team and we will also meet the character of Will Poulter and the actress Maria Bakalova will lend his voice to Cosmo.

The second season of Loki promises the return of Tom Hiddleston , Sophia DiMartino Y Owen Wilson who are currently filming, such as Loki, Sylvie and Morbius. in echo we will be able to see the development of Maya Lopez, played by Aqua Cox whom we met in the Hawkeye series last year.

the marvels will reunite Kamala Khan ( Iman Vellani ) by Ms. Marvel with Monica Rambeau ( Teyona Parris ) and Carol Danvers ( Brie Larson ).

And in 2024 will arrive:

Daredevil: Born Again where charlie cox will return as Matt Murdock for now a series of Disney+ which will consist of 18 episodes.

Captain America: New World Order the fourth Captain America film and the first to star Sam Wilson ( Anthony Mackie ) as the new Chap.

All on their own adventures, but with plans that we will eventually see them as a team in the new Avengers movies that will be part of phases 5 and 6 and will be called: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars.

The first will be led by Daniel Cretonwho was the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsbut for the second, Marvel is looking for directors, because the Russo Brothers who took care of The Infinity Saga, will not return for these phases.

