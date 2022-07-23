Comic-Con 2022: ‘What If…? 2 ‘will solve these mysteries of Phase 4 of Marvel

One of the most popular series of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios is ‘What If…?’, which poses alternate stories for each hero and villain. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, a panel was held where new details of the sequel were presented.

One of the series that expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe by leaps and bounds was What If…?where we saw the powerful Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) who would later jump to the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And how can we forget about the zombie versions with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as one of its most powerful members. Now thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we have a new update on the second season.

And as expected, there is no better way to present an animated Marvel production than with a trailer, which we saw in the middle of an effusive Ballroom 20, which features the return of Captain Carter and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson in the movies), who came together to face the evil version of Captain America (Chris Evans), the one who succumbed to the power of Hydra.

Black Widow will return in the second season of ‘What If…?’



Once they manage to defeat him, Carter is recruited to form a team of superheroes with an even bigger mission and which is a nod to the recently leaked titles of Avengers 5 Y captain america 4. This involves some travel in the multiverse and that will undoubtedly set up a future Phase 5 of Marvel Studios.

The mystery of Shang-Chi and the ten rings

Since the premiere of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and the legend of the ten rings, the unknown about the weapons he uses remains open. Not even Wong (Benedict Wong), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) could crack it, until now. The clip also shows that the superhero of Asian origin will have an important role in the MCU, even becoming the leader of the human resistance against the zombie invasion.

However, it is also expected that some secrets will be revealed and, incidentally, open a new chapter in the history of Shang-Chi, so you will have to see the second season of What If…?, to understand some approaches on the big screen.

While Shang-Chi will be a leader of the resistance.



Biggest zombie threats

Another of the main dishes that were served on the second day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, was the announcement that both Captain Marvel as the Scarlet Witch, they will form a kind of zombie team, this will make them the greatest threat that the human race will face and of course, the surviving superheroes.

The Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel will be the great villains of zombie origin.



And keeping in mind the tragic ending in the zombie story of the first season, where even Thanos (Josh Brolin) is a monstrous and rotten version of the one we saw in Avengers: Endgameit is very likely that our heroes will not have things easy.

It is expected that the second season of What If…? arrive in the first months of 2023 directly to the Disney Plu catalogs, so the wait will not be so extreme if we consider the film projects of Marvel Studios, a large part of them will be revealed tomorrow on the third day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.