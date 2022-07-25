Comic-Con: Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, tortured in this new trailer

With Comic-Con, we had the right to many surprises throughout the weekend, starting with a brand new trailer for Black Adam.

Black Adam, a tortured character

“My powers are not a gift, but a curse”, says Black Adam, played here by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, at the launch of this new trailer released during Comic-Con. This overpowered anti-hero seems to have a whole host of questions about good, bad, and the way to go. Fortunately, the Justice Society of America (or JSA) is there to put him back on the right track. This Society is notably made up of many superheroes, starting with Hawkman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher and of course Dr. Fate, a hero played on screen by Pierce Brosnan, a legend of the 7th Art, to whom we owe especially the James Bond films of the 1990s.

In this epic which takes place in the same universe as Shazam (which will also have the right to a sequel in 2023), we will therefore see Black Adam and the Justice Society of America confront each other in fights which are announced. already impressive. Indeed, the character of Dwayne Johnson, created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck, is a human having received powers from six Egyptian Gods: Shou, Heru, Amon, Zehuti, Aten and Mehen… Suffice to say that he will issue resistance.

The good news is that the feature film Black Adam will land in our dark rooms in just a few months, since everything is expected for the October 19, 2022.

As a reminder, this film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Orphan, The Shallows) and written by Sohrab Noshirvani (Found Guilty), Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) and Rory Haines (Designated Guilty) will allow us to find a solid cast, since in addition to Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, we can count on the presence of Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Sarah Shahi (Isis) and of Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone).