Comic-Con: Dugeons & Dragons will be present with activities at the convention

“Dungeons & Dragons” arrives with the “Tavern Experience” at Comic-Con 2022 A. Waiting for the premiere that Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing for the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, under the directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, is over. The production of the film that will star Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, has announced that fans of this popular game will discover exclusive news during the next edition of Comic-Con 2022, in San Diego.

On his return in person to the most important convention in comics in America, Paramount Pictures has revealed some of the activities and special announcements that will be made regarding “Dungeons & Dragons” (also known as “Dungeons and Dragons”) at Comic-Con 2022, where the production will have a panel of presentation next Thursday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City time), with a party in which both the cast and filmmakers of this adaptation will be involved and that will hit the screens.

Paramount Pictures has shared that among its activities, marked so far to be held in Hall H, of the Comic-Con, that fans will be able to receive an exclusive collection poster of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among thieves”, in addition to having the possibility of being part of the “Tavern Experience”, in which visitors will be able to have a first look at the world of the new film.

Inside, visitors will find a unique 20-minute immersive experience for a photo shoot, exclusive giveaways, and sip “Dragon Beer” while interacting with “Dungeons & Dragons” characters and creatures”, plus some surprise moments.

Artist Boss Logic has created special limited-edition art that attendees who discover the “Tavern Experience” in San Diego can take home in print, while Quincy’s Tavern was responsible for creating the recipe for “Dragon Beer” (alcoholic and alcohol-free) that will be served to guests during the experience.

Based on Hasbro’s “Dungeons & Dragons”, the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is promoted by Paramount Pictures in association with eOne, with a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio, with a story by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio.

The The cast will include Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

When and where?

Located within the Gas Lamp Quarter, at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue, the “Tavern Experience” from the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” It will be open to the public at the following times:

Thursday, July 21: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (local San Diego time)

Friday, July 22 and 23: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local San Diego time)

Paramount has indicated that interested fans will need reserve your place on the official networks of the film (in English), in addition to the possibility of entering according to the line that is generated at Comic-Con 2022 on the day of the event, which in this case, It will be free of admission and the experience will also be open to the public of all ages.

Read Also