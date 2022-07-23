news culture Comic-Con: Spider-Man, X-Men, What If, Zombies… on Disney+. Everything you need to know about the Marvel animated series

San Diego Comic-Con is the perfect place to learn about the future of superhero franchises, and this 2022 edition is no exception with a Marvel Studios panel focused on MCU animated series, but not only.

I am Groot

The conference begins without much surprise with the next series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an animated series which dwells on the most vegetal member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. I am Groot (or Je s’appelle Groot in French) narrates the adventures of the character of the same name while the latter is still a child. Alongside Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious, The Chronicles of Riddick), who lends his voice to Groot, will stand Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon while other MCU icons are expected to make a notable appearance. The animated series I am Groot will be released August 10, 2022 on Disney+. According to Kristen Lepore (Director, Executive Producer), 5 short films exploring various facets of Groot are also in the works.

Marvel Zombies

The animated roundup of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with Marvel Zombies. This spin-off from the series What If…? picks up the concept from episode 5 (season 1) “What if…zombies invaded Earth!?” and explores this universe where the dead come back to life. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will also have allowed fans to discover the first visuals of this new animated series.

Hawkeye, Captain America, Abomination, Ghost, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel and Okoye join the zombie ranks while Yelena Belova, Katy from Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, Red Guardian, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Shang-Chi and Kamala Khan trying to contain the epidemic. Miss Marvel, who got her own Live Action series on Disney+, will play an important role in Marvel Zombies. Whereas season 1 is scheduled for 2024 on Disney Plusa second season has already been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The most popular superhero of the House of Ideas, a true idol of young and old, Spider-Man was entitled to his “quarter of an hour” of glory during this Marvel Studios panel with Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Producer and screenwriter Jeff Trammel took the opportunity to present the first designs of Peter Parker, some Spider-Man costumes and finally several characters who will appear in the animated series: Nico Minoru (Runaways), Lonnie Lincoln, Amadeus Cho , Pearl Pangan, Jean Foucault and Harry Osborn.

We’re bringing all the heart, charm, and fun of Peter Parker to this series, and we’re so excited for you to see it. -Jeff Trammell

As for villains, Peter Parker will face Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed ​​Demon, Tarantula, Rhino, Butane, Carmela Black and Otto Octavius, but can count on Doctor Strange and Daredevil to back him up. The Hell’s Kitchen demon will be played by actor Charlie Cox (Daredevil – Netflix). Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will be released in 2024 on Disney+, dwells on the beginnings of Peter Parker as Spider-Man as well as his first feats of arms. Norman Osborn, Harry’s father, will act as a mentor to the teenager.

What If…? Season 2

After the Marvel Zombies spin-off, it’s time for the main series What If…?. Marvel Studios, in the person of AC Bradley (writer) and Bryan Andrews (director and executive producer), presented season 2 of what was the first animated foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be necessary to wait early 2023 on Disney+ to find the multiverse of the Marvel stable.

We continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the multiverse. – Bryan Andrews (director and executive producer)

The audience present at Comic-Con in San Diego had the chance to discover before everyone else the first images of this second burst of episodes. There’s mention of Black Widow, Peggy Carter aka Captain Carter and Steve Rogers battling robots, Black Panther aka T’Challa, a trip to Sakaar, and even a Mad Max-inspired sequence. History to conclude this segment with panache, an entire episode of the season was projected. It’s called “What If Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper” and mixes elements from the movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Black Widow. In other good news, Marvel Studios has formalized season 3 of What If…?.

X-Men ’97

It’s time to address the highlight of the show and what a highlight! Mutant aficionados can’t wait to watch the new episode of X-Men ’97 and we understand them. This program, brought back to life after years of “activism”, will swell the superheroic ranks of Disney+ in fall 2023.

For better or worse, the X-Men are timeless, and the world still has a lot to learn from them. – Beau DeMayo (writer)

Marvel has certainly not unveiled a trailer, but still came with several visuals as well as an animated sequence to satisfy fans of this legendary cartoon whose return rekindles the flame of passion. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee and Cyclops, but also Magneto are indeed back. While Season 1 is still in production, studios have announced a Season 2.