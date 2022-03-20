Comic Relief 2022: Jason Sudeikis Transforms Into Hapless Ted Lasso By Sketch To Raise Money

|

Jason Sudeikis appeared as Ted Lasso in a short skit to raise funds for Red Nose Day on Friday.

The 46-year-old actor transformed into the popular character and declared that he would try to do 10 exercises in exchange for viewers donating £1 for each one he did.

‘I’m pretty good, aren’t I, Roy?’ he told the upset Roy Kent.

‘Why do you need such a constant sustain?’ Roy snapped back.

Hilariously, Ted then hired someone in a green suit to come and hold the ball while he pretended to kick it in the air much to Roy’s annoyance.

The show sees Jason star as football coach Ted, who moves to England to coach a football team despite not being hardened by the game.

The cast of the heartwarming drama were among the highest-profile winners at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica.

They were awarded the high-profile honor for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, although the entire cast had to accept remotely from London.

The show’s star, Saturday Night Live veteran Jason, also won the series’ only individual acting award, while co-stars Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham were all nominated.

The cast of Ted Lasso was victorious against other acclaimed shows including The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building.

Accepting the honor remotely, Jason, who beat out co-star Brett Goldstein, along with Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) and Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, to take home the award, paid tribute to his “chosen family.” ‘, as well as his two sons, Otis, seven, and Daisy, five, whom they share with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.

‘Thank you very much to all of you, first and foremost, thank you. There’s my Ted Lasso cast,’ he said as he accepted the award.

“Thanks to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers, everyone in post production, everyone in production, our Covid team that kept everyone safe all last season.

The actor also recorded the improv and comedy experience that helped him get to where he is now.

‘Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everyone I was able to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with everyone from Second City. My cast and crew and generation on SNL. My parents, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it,’ she gushed.

The show also recognized a whopping four gongs at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Jason won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Hannah for Best Supporting Actress and Brett for Best Supporting Actor, while the series took home the award for Best Comedy Series.