“Coming home is medicine for the soul”

the television Anabel Pantoja is located in Seville enjoying and spending time with your family and friends. This is how it has been seen by the Triana neighborhood on one of these nights at the beginning of September, when the heat drops and walking around the city is very pleasant. In addition, she is taking advantage of the stay to visit his father Bernardo, after his recent hospital admission.

After spending an idyllic vacation with her partner Julen Pereira, Isabel Pantoja’s niece has returned to Seville to spend time with her mother, Merche. The fencer Yulen Pereira has revealed that he is looking forward to meeting his girlfriend again.

His battalion of followers on social networks, whose number almost reaches two million, can see how he is doing these days thanks to Instagram. In one of her publications, which has more than 31,000 likes, the influencer is seen walking through Triana, next to the Guadalquivir river, the Callejón de la Inquisición and just below the Isabel II bridge, popularly known as the Triana bridge. The heart of the suburb of Triana, one of the most photographed enclaves in the capital.

The television company has left a mark of its visit by sharing videos and photos with your family and friends in restaurants in the Andalusian capital, especially in his neighborhood, in Triana. She has also spent time with friends like Raquel Bollo.

He has also shared posts visiting his father in the hospital, Bernardo Pantoja, who is hospitalized. In one of her videos, she shows how she spends time with him at mealtimes, and in this way she responds to the criticism that accused her of not attending to her father when he was admitted.

Victim of a scam



As this medium published, last month Anabel Pantoja was the victim of an economic trap. Isabel Pantoja’s niece did not realize that was being used to achieve a television and economic objective. Niña Anabel never thought that the one who repeated to her that she only wanted to see her happy, would end up betraying her for a handful of coins. Nothing new, because her surname has been a passport to television for many years.