“Coming to Naples a step forward, I have to thank Mertens”

Fabian Ruiz gave a long interview to the microphones of DAZNretracing some of the most important elements of his adventure a Napleswhich began four seasons ago, when Carlo was on the blue bench Ancelotti.

“Once renewed, I continued to play for Betis until the end of the season, then Ancelotti becomes coach of Napoli so I felt even more interest because it said ‘Fabian is the first option‘. Then he got in touch with my agent and the interest that the club and the manager have shown in me has paid off the easiest decision.

“Coming to a club like the Napleswith all its history, its fans and it Stadiumit was for me a step forward. Since I got here they have shown me, from day one. Every time I enter the Naples stadium, on the street, I see how people live for football here. They gave me the opportunity to play in Europe and to be among the big players in Italy and I know that my decision was the simplest and right one “.

“The first year, with the language and being away from family and friends, was a radical change, but I was lucky to find a great locker room, great comrades who are now friends. This made me adapt easier because, from the moment I arrived, thanks to all my teammates, above all Mertens with whom I spent almost every day that year and that was what took me out, made me know Naplestook me to dinner, day after day I learned Italian quickly and I adapted quickly“.



“Naples is to the southas Seville, are two cities that look alike. People pass you on the same heatthe nearness to make you feel like at home. I made friends here and thanks to them everything was even easier ”.



“Play the Maradona it’s like goosebumps, because of the importance that Naples has all over the world, for Diego’s story, for what he has done here. It is a unique feeling especially when we play in Europe, as you can hear people singing on the other side of the city as well. This feeling only those who live it can understand it“.

“European nights are special. For us it is important, it gives us the charge required to play these games, that for Napoli they mean a lot. We have to face an absolute level team like the Barcelonabut we dream big, we want to go as far as possible in this competition”Commented“ For Napoli it is important, as well as for us and it is a great challenge. We have a great team and we are doing well. We think we can deal with them on equal terms“.

“They have great players but this season hasn’t been easy for them. They come from a last period where they did well, they have strengthened with the winter transfer market and have taken players who can be decisive. We know it will be a difficult shiftwe will have to have maximum concentration for all 180 minutes. Let’s hope the scales tip in our favor“.