COMIX IS WRITTEN WITH X – Latest News from Guatemala

William Monsanto

[email protected]

The tuesday july 19 I spent a spectacular afternoon accompanied by various scenic and visual artists. After visiting an anthological exhibition together, we went to have coffee in front of the town’s park and make up the world.

Mario Lanz (who is very difficult to see in galleries and contests despite being so good), JOsé Peñalonzo, Yasmin Hage and Rodolfo de León They led the conversation down different and interesting paths. Among these, the very particular way in which Lanz and de León perceived details of the visited retrospective.

Already in the cafeteria they talked, in a random kind of energy, about as many topics as the interests that those of us present had. of course the Covid-19 he is the protagonist who initiates any conversation and, around him, the derivatives that include everything from world politics to conspiracy theories. Interesting because we ended this section by talking about garbage and the selection of solid and organic products and the resistance that some people have to take responsibility for making said separation.

Rodolfo de León is a spontaneous, affable and legible artist due to the transparency with which he communicates.

Then we move on to the topic of calls, curators and mistakes. Those in charge of carrying out the purges are not always in their right mind and that is more than clear in some of the expository scripts. A work of art may or may not please us, yes. However, what is interesting is to understand if this is good or bad and then indicate why it was decided to include or remove it from the general selection. In this field I have heard nonsense such as that a certain judge opted for an x ​​frame, very bad, because he thought it was fun.

Also that such work had not happened because the painter, very good, was trapped in a theme and that he wanted to motivate him to seek a change, please!

When the subject fell on me, I had one of the biggest embarrassments of recent months (because in February I had another). Both products of not being focused on my missions.

It turns out that, whatever excuse I want to give, Rodolfo de León visited me in my office and when they went up to see me, I asked, and who is Rodolfo de León? (if that’s what I said) What was he doing? I don’t know, but it was a rudeness that left me perplexed.

At some point I have to talk in more detail about the painting and theater produced by this artist. For the moment, I am going to underline the scenic character that I find in his paintings. The rich filling, the eclectic figuration from a parallel realism whose narrative tells us stories.

The way he faces the abstraction of his characters and the critical exercise included is his expressive fable. In his legacy there is poetic sensitivity and a cultural background based on the richness of reading.