Command Prompt no longer default on Windows 11. Windows Terminal will replace it

Microsoft is thinking of replace the old Command Prompt on Windows 11 with Windows Terminal, as the default solution regarding the app to perform command line operations. The novelty should be enabled on the operating system starting from 2022, first for users of the Windows Insider Program, then for everyone with the roll-out in the stable channel.

The novelty was anticipated by Microsoft itself, which underlines how it is a revolution within the Windows environment. Windows Console Host in fact the application to perform command line operations chosen by default on Windows “from the dawn” of the operating system: “We are planning to make Windows Terminal the default experience on Windows 11 devices”, wrote Kayla Cinnamon, Microsoft’s Program Manager. “We will start with the Windows Insider Program, and then we will move through the development channels until we reach all the Windows 11 devices with the news”.

Windows Terminal will replace Command Prompt and will default to Windows 11

Windows Terminal It was unveiled in 2019 as a more advanced solution than the Windows Console Host, compatible for example with a more complete rendering engine with support for hardware acceleration via DirectX. Also, the new app can be used to access all command line applications, and can be used to enter command lines for Linux. Windows Terminal implements support for tabs, transparency effects, split panels to use multiple command lines on a single window, and various customization options.

To date, Windows 11 users can already choose Windows Terminal as the default solution, however with the change scheduled for 2022 every time users launch the Command Prompt they will access the new solution.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!