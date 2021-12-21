Commander, the new dog of the Bidens, arrives at the White House. And in January, a cat will also join the family

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have announced the arrival of their new dog Commander at the White House. It is a German shepherd who was spotted in the past few hours on the lawn of the American president’s residence. The puppy was a birthday present from the Commander in Chief’s brother and sister-in-law James and Sara Biden on November 20.

“Welcome home, Commander.” Here is President Biden’s new dog



The new Commander was born on September 1st. The Bidens’ love for German Shepherds is well known. Champ, the first couple’s favorite, died last June at the age of 13. Major, adopted, was brought back to the Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Delaware after some aggressive behavior in the White House. A presidential spokeswoman then confirmed that a cat will also arrive in the Biden home in January.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Hola and Micia’s first Christmas together in the new house with another dog and three cats

– Dillon, Britain’s most unfortunate dog, found a home in time for Christmas

– A poster commemorating Benton, the tram stop cat loved by commuters

– The emotion for Rex, the cat with two legs who goes down his first steps

– The story of Bart, the undernourished dog saved thanks to social media

– The dog runs every day to meet the man who saved him

– “So our dog Henry saved the life of our nine month old daughter who was choking”

– This dog thought he got away with it, but evidence framed him

– A woman thinks she has heard the chirping of a bird, and instead finds a cat

– Fear in India, 250 puppies of dogs killed by monkeys for revenge: the strays had torn one of their children to pieces

– Impressive puffer fish with sharp teeth found on a Californian beach: it should live a thousand meters deep

– Gringo, the dog that motivates its owner when she doesn’t want to run anymore

– A wild cat has been found in the Belluno area, saved after the fight with a stone marten over the dispute over food

– A woman stops the car and thanks to tortillas and patience saves a lonely dog ​​in a snow storm

– A boy meets his dog who disappeared six years ago, but the animal is with another owner

– Police officer finds his dog beheaded in the garden: “It’s a vile hate attack against the police”

– The ethologist: “Other than a bear playing with the dog: the owner’s irresponsibility could turn into a tragedy”

– Here is Lupen, the dog with calculations that has been rejected by everyone for eight years: who wants to adopt him?

– From Tunisia to Lampedusa, the migrant cat Rambo has found his Tunisian family: “A fairy tale that has become reality”