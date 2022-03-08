Commendations from the Municipality for the commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic – Chronicle

Doctors, firefighters, Red Cross operators and volunteers, carabinieri and local police agents, Caritas: “Today we celebrate precisely these people, our heroes, who have shown courage, altruism, civic sense, dedication, readiness. Yes they are reinvented, they have taken risks to our health, they have been able to withstand pressures, responsibilities and exhausting work shifts. They have gone beyond their duty. In a period of uncertainty, they have been certainties, our certainties. They are, in short. , an example of patriotism “. With these words, the mayor of Garbagnate Milanese, Davide Barletta, explained the meaning of the delivery of certificates of recognition to those who distinguished themselves for their commitment during the Covid-19 health emergency. Two years on the front line, as did general practitioners, Alessandro Quadraccia, Arianna Pillè, Elisa Silvestre, Mario Marone, Luisa Ravasi, Mariolina Di Maio, Nicola Filardo, Sergio Felisi, Lidia Barletta, Riccardo Ferrario, Giuliana Matordes, Gianpaolo Cupellini , Liliana Bianchini, Giorgio Lazzari, Giuseppe Lepore, Marina Garrisi, Giuliano Travaini, Isotta Nicolai, Francesca Colombo, Simona Curtarelli, Maria Cristina D’Alessandro. Mention also to the town Caritas, the Groane Red Cross and the firefighters. For the police, the commander of the carabinieri Giuseppe Maugeri and the local police Andrea Assandri were awarded. “We were asked to follow precautions, to take precautions, to stay at home. A privilege, however, that some have not had and with this certificate we want to thank them”. Mention also to municipal employees. Roberta Rampini …