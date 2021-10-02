News

Comment | What I would like to do in Milan on the weekend of 1-3 October

The arrival of October always divides people in half: there are those who love colder temperatures, hot soups and a lit fireplace, and those who already feel the melancholy of summer, of diving into the sea and of the freedom to go out without the hat-gloves-scarf triptych. Since I, as often happens to me in life, I find myself in the middle (also because if I love the sea I don’t have to hate the pumpkin soup, right?), I think that the best thing is to leave the house and discover new events in the city .

First of all, for an incurable romantic like me, the musical of Pretty Woman to the national team, based on the famous film by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton. And if you too remember as if it were yesterday the famous phrase between Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, “What do you want Vivian?” – “I want the fairy tale”, hurry up and buy the ticket.

A must, then, to market of wonders at the Spirit de Milan (which then, the correct name would be Wunder Mrkt, but do you want to put the effect?), between vintage clothes and accessories and unique design pieces. A dip in one of the locations I love most in the city, the former headquarters of the Cristallerie Livellara, surrounded by the magical colors of autumn. (Translated: prepare the hashtags already).

Finally, I would take my son to the Muba, where the Opera San Francesco organizes a special workshop for learn how to make bread. Okay, maybe he’s still a little (too) small, and I’m still too big. But maybe, by making a nice medion, we still remedy a lesson and we don’t run out of dinner.

