Commentary on the Gospel of the day: Monday, December 27, 2021 – Those who allow themselves to be loved understand more, they understand first

today’s Gospel: Jn 20: 2-8

On the first day of the week, Mary of Magdala ran and went to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one Jesus loved, and said to them, “They have taken the Lord away from the tomb and we do not know where they have placed him!” Peter then went out with the other disciple and they went to the tomb. They both ran together, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter and was the first to reach the tomb. He bent down, saw the cloths laid there, but did not go inside. Meanwhile, Simon Peter also came, following him, and entered the tomb and observed the cloths placed there, and the shroud – which had been on his head – not laid there with the cloths, but wrapped in a separate place. Then the other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, also went in, and he saw and believed.

Commentary on the Gospel of the day:

“They took the Lord away from the tomb and we don’t know where they placed him!”

John the Evangelist. He who has flown high has been able to fix his gaze towards the sun; as eagles know how to do. That child is the Word of God, who pitched a tent among us. Dizzy things!

Certainly Giovanni has come a long way. Only at Easter do we really understand who little Jesus is. Therefore in these days of Christmas we read the Gospel of the resurrection: to bind the mysteries of faith. The child we venerate is already the crucified and risen one!

Giovanni runs faster, he is the first to understand the secret of life. Whoever lets himself be loved understands more, understands earlier, understands more deeply. Enter, see and believe. He believes because the signs are eloquent especially for the heart that knows how to read them.

So too am I: a disciple not because he is perfect, but because he is loved.