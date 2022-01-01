comments and opinions on the innovative autonomous van

It is not the first time that a car manufacturer has showcased an avant-garde prototype to anticipate the future based on new forms of mobility, such as autonomous driving. Mini Vision Urbanaut transforms the interior into a living room and immediately catches the eye.

Mini Vision Urbanaut is an electric vehicle that in some ways combines the utility of a new generation van with an attractive exterior and interior design. The way the front windshield can open offers its own mix of utility and attractive looks, getting airflow when desired. Let’s deepen in this article:

What are the opinions Mini Vision Urbanaut

Mini Vision Urbanaut looks like a small urban van, with armchairs instead of conventional seats and an interior designed more to accommodate than to be transported. Its exterior design is conditioned by its interior architecture, where the priority is to create an open space that is closer to a living room than inside a car. It is no coincidence that Mini points out that he modeled it from the inside out.

With a rounded shape, and with LED light panels that blend with the bodywork, it stands out for its short overhangs and generous wheelbase, since the wheels are very close at both ends of the car. The interior is accessed via a single side sliding door and the massive front windshield can also be opened. The whole roof is glazed.

As for the mechanics, and since it is a mere design exercise, Mini simply states that it is fully electric but without providing any data. The Mini currently has a completely zero-emission model, the Electric, which has a 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm electric block. Mini Vision Urbanaut also focuses on sustainability, and this can be seen and experienced directly in various aspects of the vehicle.

Comments small autonomous electric van from Mini

We are facing a kind of futuristic minivan, self-driving and fully electric. It measures 4.46 meters and is considerably taller than the urban premiums the BMW company has in its portfolio. The first row of seats materializes into a single individual seat for the driver, which can be rotated, while the rear does the same with a corner sofa.

There front area is actually another sofa which integrates a retractable steering wheel and pedals under it. It is therefore designed in such a way that it is only deployed when you choose to drive it, as it is defined as an autonomous technology vehicle. The set is completed with a small table on the left side, the one without a door, or cushions. And, of course, this whole interior was designed with recycled and environmentally friendly materials, giving up leather or chrome.

Mini Vision Urbanaut also has different atmospheres, through ambient lighting or even fragrances and music. The so-called Mini Moments: Chill (relaxation), Wanderlust (on the move) and Vibe (also standing but in more active mode). The brand speaks of smart solutions in its drive to create a more sustainable, optimistic and, above all, typically Mini future.