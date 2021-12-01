comments and opinions on the new 2021 model

Hyundai Santa Fe it is a large suv that has undergone a profound restyling. It is the flagship of the South Korean brand. The size has also changed slightly – it is longer, wider and lower than before.

The breakthrough that Hyundai has progressively accomplished over the years has expressly materialized in the Santa Fe. Not surprisingly, it is the most expensive car that the brand sells in Europe.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 reviews

The new Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 stands out for its huge open panel front grille with three-dimensional shapes and on whose sides there are part of the front light units. The other part is at the top, integrated into the line of the bonnet, and both are joined by the T-shaped daytime running lights. The lighting of the whole is full Led. The shapes are emphasized by elements with a metallic appearance that give further strength.

While the automotive world travels to electrification, there are still products that rely on fully thermal mechanics. Hyundai offers with the Santa Fe a car with refined behavior that is reinforced by the touch of the chassis. Suspensions work very well to isolate imperfections.

The ride comfort it is extremely high. It also stands out for being a car that feels well insulated beyond the suspension filtering. Everyone likes it more or less, but by design, the Santa Fe is an imposing car. Inside, the perception of quality is very high and stands out for its ride comfort and is equipped with a technological level.

In the basic finish Santa Fe is already very well equipped with leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control or electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, heated seats, parking assistant with camera or keyless entry and start.

Comments new model Hyundai Santa Fe

When entering the Hyundai Santa Fe we find a spacious, refined and well finished interior. The result is an eye-catching interior, especially with the leather upholstery, with a high-quality feel and elegant lines. All accompanied by a very subtle set of LED ambient lighting.

In front of the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel we have a 12.3 inch color digital display for the instrumentation. Its design is clean and well integrated with the rest of the design, but above all a clean and elegant interface with the right information.

The design changes depending on the driving mode but we still have the same double ball design and configurable dynamic lock. A good balance and with very practical utilities such as the rearview mirror cameras that show us the entire blind spot on the side towards which we press the direction indicator and which appears on one or the other sphere.

On its visor we find a Very simple Head-Up Display, small in size compared to other competitive products and with the right and necessary information on speed and navigation. In the center of the dashboard is another screen, in this case a touchscreen for the infotainment system. It has dimensions of 8 inches in the lower finishes and 10.25 inches in the upper ones.

L’integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay it is good and we also have a wireless charging platform in a vertical hole specially designed for the mobile and which prevents it from moving.