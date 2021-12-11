comments and opinions on the new 2021 model

Opel presents the new Astra Sports Tourer to continue its successful tradition in the family compact segment. The long-awaited station wagon version of the Astra follows the recent launch of the five-door Astra and will be available with two plug-in hybrid versions making it the German company’s first electrified station wagon. So let’s deepen:

Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2021 reviews

The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer will also be available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, with a power range from 81 kW (110 hp) to 96 kW (130 hp) in petrol and diesel versions and up to 165 kW (225 hp). ) in the plug-in hybrid versions. It should be noted that the petrol and diesel versions are equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the eight-speed automatic gearbox is offered as an option on the more powerful engines.

The new Astra Sports Tourer is the prhyme station wagon of the German brand to interpret Opel’s bold and pure design philosophy. The new front of the vehicle, Opel Vizor, adopts the new Opel language, where the vertical and horizontal axes intersect in the center with the logo of the brand’s lightning bolt, the Blitz.

The Vizor integrates technologies such as the adaptive Intelli-Lux Led Pixel headlights and front camera, while at the rear, Opel’s new design language is visible in the central Blitz, vertically aligned brake light and slim taillights, which are identical to those of the five-door Astra.

Inside, we see that apure and intuitive experience it is also offered thanks to the man-machine interface of the Pure Panel and the fully digitized instrument panel, which is managed via a very large touch screen. In addition, the vehicle allows connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. In terms of safety, it should be noted that the new Astra Sports Tourer features state-of-the-art assistance systems, such as the Head-up Display Intelli-HUD and Intelli-Drive 2.0.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer: comments on the new model

With dimensions of 4642 mm in length, 1860 mm in width, 1480 mm in height, 2732 mm in wheelbase and 600 mm in loading height, the new Astra Sports Tourer offers great loading possibilities and further strengthens its position in the segment.

However, it should be noted that, thanks to a particularly reduced front overhang, the total length of the vehicle is 60 millimeters shorter than that of the previous model, despite having a longer wheelbase.

The trunk of the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer offers more than 608 liters of volume and up to 1,634 liters with the rear seat backrests folded down offering enough space to accommodate all kinds of objects. When the rear seats are folded down, a completely flat loading floor is configured.

As regards the plug-in hybrid versions, which integrate the lithium-ion battery under the floor, offer over 548 liters of cargo volume and up to 1,574 liters with the rear seats folded down.