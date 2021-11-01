comments and opinions on the new 2021 model

Icon among design lovers, the Mini has become a more than common car in urban environments. The new Mini Cooper S five-door is a more refined and more comfortable car but with the same 100% Mini style, although this update meant leaving some features aside. We just have to see all the features and more precisely:

Comments Mini Cooper S 2021

Mini Cooper S is a ‘compact car although not as small as the classic Mini was. It is a car with small dimensions of 4,036 mm in length by 1,727 in width and 1,425 in height. It is therefore 31 mm longer than the previous model due to the modification of the bumpers but following the other two measures.

Changes from the previous model come in the form of more modern headlights, more aggressive molded bumpers at both ends, new wheels or taillights with Union Jack design as standard on all versions.

Another cosmetic change that helps differentiate the Mini 2021 from the previous version is the front grille, which is now in a black frame for all releases. The inserts behind the front wheel arches are also new. The brand ensures that these changes represent a significant aerodynamic improvement that favors fuel economy and performance.

The space available for the front seats it is adequate, although when sitting very low, the sensation is not too wide. There is more space in the rear seats than you might think in a Mini. After all, it is a compact car of almost conventional size. As for the trunk, we have a space with a double bottom that can reach 278 liters.

Mini Cooper S: opinions on the new 2021 model

The Classic exterior styling of Mini Cooper S is influenced by the original model extends to the cockpit. The main change is that there is now much less chrome, leaving room for the black coating. The materials are well chosen from padded elements on the upper parts with a lot of hard plastic.

The combination is pleasing to the eye and converges on the same style of the interior. The new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel stands out which forgoes the flattened shape so fashionable in many cars of all types. The 5-inch color digital dashboard debuted in the electric Mini Cooper SE and is fitted as standard on all trim levels. Its visualization is simplified as much as possible. On the left the tachometer, on the right the fuel gauge and in the center the speed and some partial Idles. It is more functional than flashy.

All the opposite of the infotainment system. In his case, the screen grows from 6.5 to 8.8 inches and is framed in a gigantic ring that is now illuminated by LEDs of various colors, depending on whether the proximity sensors work, if the air temperature is changed. conditioning or if we change the driving mode. The menus are simple in terms of display.

This new update of Mini retains most of the traditional physical controls. Additionally, the aircraft-style keyboard remains a model-identifying feature while the climate control continues to rely on easy-to-use rotary knobs.