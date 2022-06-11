Comments on Camila Cabello in a bikini prove that we still have a long way to go

On her social networks, singer Camila Cabello is the subject of particularly sexist and grossophobic remarks. A situation that arouses indignation.

On social networks, singer Camila Cabello has aroused the most sexist comments. The cause ? A photograph taken by a paparazzi on a boat in Italy. The artist approaches a bikini there. The articles relaying this shooting would have notably generated comments from Internet users on his cellulite.

“I just threw up in my mouth”, “Enough cellulite to insulate a medium-sized house. Yuck”, express in particular the anonymous reactions emitted in reaction to the sharing of these vacation photos, Internet users readily qualifying the singer as “hideous “.

As Glamor magazine points out, out of nearly three thousand comments, the majority focus on her appearance. To believe that Internet users seem to discover that no, not all women have smooth (and photoshopped) skin.

“Image that is not reality for many women”

A certain example of uninhibited sexism. Or, more precisely, “body shaming”, in other words, this set of sexist remarks and judgments systematically designating the body of women. A phenomenon that is observed regularly concerning the comments aroused by the photos of stars.

Camila Cabello had already been the victim of body shaming in the past. “Our culture has become so accustomed to a certain idea of ​​what a ‘healthy’ female body should look like… An image that is not the reality for many women. I wanted to talk about this…

