comments to the draft circular by 7 December

Business asset revaluation, who wants to send comments to draft circular on the tax regime of the revaluation and realignment provided for by August decree will have to keep in mind the deadline of 7 December 2021.

This was announced by the Revenue Agency with the press release of 23 November.

The circular scheme provides answers to the doubts of taxpayers, of the professional orders and of trade associations.

The non-final version of the practice document is divided into several parts.

There first part focuses on the regulation of the revaluation of company assets and equity investments for persons who do not adopt the international accounting standards in the preparation of the financial statements and on the regulation of realignment.

A second part is dedicated to hotel and spa sectors, on the discipline provided for by Liquidity decree.

Revenue Agency – Draft of the circular on the revaluation of business assets Clarifications regarding the revaluation and realignment disciplines referred to in article 110 of the decree-law of 14 August 2020, n. 104, converted, with modifications, by the law 13 October 2020, n. 126, and of the revaluation for the hotel and spa sectors referred to in article 6-bis of the decree-law of 8 April 2020, n. 23, converted, with amendments, by law 5 June 2020, n. 40.

To make known the availability in consultation of the document of practice “Clarifications regarding the revaluation and realignment disciplines referred to in article 110 of the decree-law of 14 August 2020, n. 104, converted, with modifications, by the law 13 October 2020, n. 126, and of the revaluation for the hotel and spa sectors referred to in article 6-bis of the decree-law of 8 April 2020, n. 23, converted, with amendments, by law 5 June 2020, n. 40 “ is the press release of November 23, 2021.

The subjects they intend to send remarks on the tax regime of the revaluation and realignment, provided for by article 110 of the August decree, and on the discipline of the revaluation of assets for the hotel and spa sectors must do so by deadline of 7 December 2021.

The same will have to organize their proposals and observations through the following diagram:

thematic;

paragraphs of the circular;

observations;

contributions;

purpose.

Contributions must be submitted through email to the consulting sector of the Revenue Agency, at the email address [email protected]

L’article 110 of the August decree introduced the opportunity for companies that do not adopt the IAS / IFRS international accounting standards in the preparation of the financial statements (letters a) and b) of paragraph 1, article 73 of the TUIR).

These companies can obtain a revaluation of their assets and equity investments at no cost, or pay a substitute tax on income and IRAP with a reduced rate of 3 percent.

Furthermore, the revaluation it can be done separately for each asset. The tax benefit is recognized in the financial year subsequent to the one in which the revaluation is carried out.

There is therefore the possibility of determine the depreciation rates on the revalued values ​​already from the 2021 financial year, in the 2022 income tax return.

The positive balance of the revaluation can be released by paying a substitute tax for income tax, IRAP and any additional 10 per cent.

The payment must be made following terms and deadlines provided for the 3 per cent tax, due in the case of higher values ​​for tax purposes.

Revaluation of business assets: the aspects of the first part of the circular

There first part of the circular therefore concerns the changes introduced by article 110 of the August decree.

The themes of the initial part of the draft of the circular therefore concern the discipline of revaluation and realignment.

Specifically, the contents relate to the following aspects:

general overview;

objective scope revaluation of legally protected intangible rights but not recognized in the financial statements; revaluation of intangible rights deriving from joining a protection consortium for the production of a food product; revaluation of a right to use space for the exercise of commercial activity obtained free of charge; revaluation of a portion of the building following a fractionation carried out in 2021; revaluation of a photovoltaic system with a redemption option expected by 2019, but exercised in 2020; revaluation of an asset by a company that has signed a debt restructuring agreement pursuant to article 182-bis of the Regio; Decree n. 267 of 1942;

revaluation / realignment reserve; treatment of the revaluation / realignment reserve in the event of extraordinary transactions; discipline of the positive balance of the revaluation of a real estate by a company in ordinary accounting that has revalued the property, pursuant to decree-law no. 185 of 2008, in a previous tax period, in which it adopted simplified accounting; partial release of reserves in suspension of restricted taxes following the realignment of the higher values: nature of freed reserves and identification of the same;

realignment; realignment of differences in the value of assets whose historical cost is already realigned on the basis of previous regulations; realignment of differences deriving from intra-group sales determined in application of Article 123, paragraph 1, of the TUIR; lack of equity with respect to the higher values ​​to be realigned; irrelevance of the increases in value divergences verified in the reference year of the realignment (2020); methods for determining the amortization plan of the realigned value in the presence of residual tax values ​​as at 31 December 2019; possibility of placing the tax suspension constraint on restricted reserves from a statutory point of view; determination of the tax base for the release of the realignment reserve; placing the restriction on capital reserves and their subsequent distribution in the absence of redemption; realignment of differences in value deriving from both tax deductions made in cash and by FTA; realignment of discrepancies in values ​​deriving from extraordinary transactions (mergers) carried out in 2020; realignment of differences in value relating to the so-called previous transactions for which the faculty provided for by article 15 of decree-law no. 185 of 2008; realignment of brand value differences deriving from deductions made for IRES and IRAP purposes; realignment of divergences deriving from the application of IFRIC12; realignment of goodwill attributable to various CGUs, recognized in the financial statements following a reorganization operation.



Revaluation of business assets: the second part dedicated to the hotel and spa sectors

There second part of the circular concerns the revaluation of assets envisaged for the hotel and spa sectors.

In this case the reference standard is thearticle 6-bis of the Liquidity Decree.

This article provides as follows:

“In order to support the hotel and spa sectors, the subjects indicated in article 73, paragraph 1, letters a) and b), of the consolidated income tax, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917, operating in the hotel and spa sectors that do not adopt international accounting principles in the preparation of the financial statements, may, also by way of derogation from article 2426 of the civil code and any other provision of the law in force on the subject, revalue business assets and shareholdings referred to in section II of chapter I of law no. 342, with the exception of the properties whose production or exchange the business activity is directed towards, resulting from the financial statements for the current financial year as at 31 December 2019. “

The revaluation must take place in one or both budgets or reports relating to the two financial years subsequent to the one in progress at 31 December 2019.

This revaluation concerns all the assets belonging to the same homogeneous category and must be noted in the relative inventory and in the supplementary note.

In the document of practice they are examined points in common and differences with respect to the provisions of the August decree.

Article 6-bis of the Liquidity decree also applies to properties for hotel use leased or rented out of companies to subjects operating in hotel and spa sectors o for properties under construction, renovation or completion.

Specifically, the part relating to “Revaluation of assets envisaged for the hotel and spa sectors” contains the following aspects:

general overview; holding company that rents properties to subsidiaries for carrying out activities in the hotel sector; revaluation of properties held by a company that operates in the hotel and spa sectors in a non-prevalent manner; revaluation of the assets owned by the tenant by means of a lease contract for a company operating in the hotel sector; revaluation of assets owned by a company that carries out activities attributable to the Ateco code 55.30 – “Camping areas and areas equipped for campers and caravans” ; effective date of the deduction of depreciation relating to revalued assets of a company operating in the hotel sector; revaluation of assets owned by a company operating in the hotel sector with simultaneous realignment of the value of goodwill; progressive transformation, modification of the duration from the year and revaluation in the hotel sector; exercise “On horseback” , modification of the duration of the financial year and revaluation of assets.



Finally, the third part concerns the procedural aspects.

Specifically, it is divided into the following points: