Commission investigating assault on Capitol Hill calls for Donald Trump to testify

Washington – The commission of January 6 of the House of Representatives approved Thursday by unanimous vote to summon the former president donald trump to testify before the panel about the 2021 attack on Capitol Hill.

The panel evaluating the events of January 6, 2021 held that the former president must “account for his actions.”

“We should try to get the central actor’s sworn testimony on January 6,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican, the committee’s vice chair.

The vote comes as the commission weighs new evidence and details of Trump’s mood in refusing to concede his electoral defeat to Joe Bidensparking the deadly 2021 insurrection against the legislative palace on January 6, 2021.

In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel showed evidence of how far-right groups planned to lend their weight to try to keep Trump in power, making plans several weeks before the attack on Washington.

“His plan is to literally kill people,” read a tip provided to the Secret Service more than a week before the assault.

The Secret Service warned in a December 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys were planning to march on Washington on January 6 with a group large enough to outnumber police.

“Looked like the calm before the storm,” a Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.

The panel warned that the insurrection on Capitol Hill was not an isolated incident, but rather a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.

“None of this is normal, acceptable or legal in a republic,” stressed the Republican representative liz cheney.

“There is no defense that Donald Trump was misled or acted irrationally. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period,” he added.

The panel’s 10th public session, weeks before the November midterm elections, focused on Trump’s “state of mind,” said panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.

The special commission is beginning to summarize its findings: Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was a deadly mob assault on the Capitol.

Thompson and Cheney’s statements were loaded with language frequently seen in criminal charges. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of January 6. Cheney said that Trump had acted in a “premeditated” manner.