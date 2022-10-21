Commission of January 6 officially summons Trump to testify under oath

Trump will be called to testify before the Commission on January 6 6:22

(CNN) –– The Select Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the assault on the US Capitol, on January 6, 2021, announced this Friday that it officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump to testify. Precisely as he portrays him as the central figure in a multi-step plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The panel issued the subpoena to try to force Trump to testify under oath and produce documents. In that sense, he ordered the former president to provide the documents before November 4 and to have “one or more days of testimony” from “November 14 or around that date.” Unlike previous subpoena announcements, the commission published the full notice it sent to Trump, along with the documents he is requesting.

“We recognize that a subpoena on a former president is a significant and historic action. We do not take this action lightly,” the commission wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.

What is the commission asking for?

In its subpoena, the commission specifically requires Trump to turn over any communications, sent or received during the period of November 3, 2020, to January 20, 2021, with more than a dozen of his close allies who have emerged as key figures in the plan to annul the 2020 elections.

In addition, the panel indicated that it wants Trump to testify about his interactions with several individuals, including people on the same list, who availed themselves of their Fifth Amendment right when the commission questioned them about their dealings with the former president.

The House committee’s most recent public hearing, in which its members voted to subpoena him, served as the final argument, ahead of the midterm elections, that Trump is at the center of a multi-step plan that intended to annul the 2020 presidential election.

“It is our obligation to seek the testimony of Donald Trump,” the panel’s chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said before the subpoena vote during the hearing.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, the commission’s vice chair, said during the hearing that seeking Trump’s sworn testimony remains “a key task” because several witnesses closest to the former president invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. in response to his interactions with Trump.

“We are compelled to seek answers directly from the man who set this whole thing in motion,” Cheney said, referring to Trump.

Trump does not clarify if he will comply with the subpoena

Although it is not yet clear whether Trump will comply with the measure, the action sets a precedent and makes it clear that the panel wants information directly from him as it investigates the insurrection.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have gathered overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-step effort to nullify the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power.” , the commission wrote in its letter.

The panel summarizes the elements he presented during his hearings to show why he believes Trump “personally orchestrated and oversaw” the plan.

Trump and his legal team have discussed how to respond to the subpoena, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. And he stressed that no concrete decision had yet been made. Trump has selected attorneys Harmeet Dhillon and Jim Trusty to handle responding to the subpoena.

On October 13, the commission voted during a public hearing in favor of calling Trump to testify. In response, the former president published a lengthy letter on the social network Truth Social, in which he criticized the panel. However, he did not clarify whether he would comply with the subpoena. The former president also recently shared a Fox story on Truth Social, in which he stated that he “loves the idea of ​​testifying.” Still, he could also challenge the subpoena in court, and that legal battle would likely outlast the commission’s term.