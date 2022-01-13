Commission to the Financial Times: “Agnelli, Singer and Zhang: no one in Italy is like me”

Long portrait on the Financial Times Magazine from Rocco Commisso, tycoon owner of Fiorentina. “I’m a different animal”. The beginning of the introspective journey of the owner viola starts from here, and also from the purchase of the company. In that Florence and that Italy where “the lousy bureaucracy is driving me crazy”. Or the commissions to agents. “What the hell are they doing?” The relationship with the fans who “will love me up to a certain point. And that’s where I win and spend money”. The FT tells the story of Commisso and his family, the stereotypes, and the investments made in Fiorentina. “We are at 340 million now.” We pass from the difficult relationship with the prosecutors, to the Gattuso-Mendes quarrel, passing also from the Dusan Vlahovic case. “We are considering what to do” and there are no further details because the story is of a trip and an interview in November and the developments then led to the further January ruptures between the parties.

“Football is bullshit”.

Without beating about the bush, the stadium theme and the Italian bureaucracy are not well digested by Commisso. And even navigating a cumbersome football like our own is not easy for a self-made man like him. The days of the interview with the correspondent of the FT are those of the scandal relating to the searches of the Guardia di Finanza in the offices of some Italian clubs: the magazine of the prestigious American newspaper writes that Commisso added that if the same events had occurred in a company listed in the United States, and the reference to Juventus and Andrea Agnelli, the shareholders who had suffered losses on the stock exchange “would have sued the sons of bitches”. Speaking of the other properties, Commisso feels different from the other number one Italian clubs. “Who else did what I did? Not the grandson but the grandfather of the Agnelli. Not Gordon Singer at Milan, not that guy at Suning. It’s other people’s money, okay? There’s nobody like me in Italy” .