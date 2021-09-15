Commissioner Montalbano or Family suddenly

Tonight on TV September 15 what to see: Inspector Montalbano on Rai 1, On Canale 5 Family suddenly, on Rete 4 appointment with Zona Bianca

This is the list of programs that will be broadcast tonight, Wednesday 8 September, on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1 from 21.25 the series “Commissioner Montalbano”.

The show on Rai 2 aired at 9.20pm “Inspector Coliandro”.

The program will be broadcast on Rai 3 at 9.20pm “Who has seen?”, conducted by Federica Sciarelli.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 15 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The film will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.25pm “Family suddenly – Instructions not included”, with: Omar Sy, Gloria Colston, Clemence Poesy and Antoine Bertrand.

The film will be broadcast on Italia 1 at 9.30 pm “Baywatch”, featuring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

On Rete 4 at 21.20 appointment with the current affairs program “White Zone”.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

The film will be broadcast on La7 at 9.15pm “Ghandi”. In the cast: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud, Trevor Howard, Ian Charleson, John Mills, Athol Fugard, Saeed Jaffrey and Roshan Seth.

On TV8 at 9.30 pm on air “10 years of X factor auditions”.

The talk-show is back on channel Nove of the digital terrestrial broadcast at 9.35 pm “Agreements & disagreements” conducted by Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi.

The film on Iris aired at 9.00 pm “Ocean’s eleven” by Steven Soderbergh, featuring: Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Angie Dickinson.

We also point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Rai 4 (The kingdom of fire, 21.20) and Rai Movie (Just enough, 21.10).