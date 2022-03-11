Commissioner’s Statement on the CBA

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. issued the following statement Wednesday.
“In a last-ditch effort to preserve the 162-game season, we have made good faith proposals this week that address the specific concerns expressed by the MLBPA and would have allowed players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs took extraordinary steps to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. Regarding the economic issues that have been seen as stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to close the gaps and be able to preserve a complete schedule. Unfortunately, after our second session of negotiations until late at night, we are still without an agreement.
“Due to the logistical realities of our schedule, two other series will be removed from the schedule, which means Opening Day is postponed until April 14. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by the continued impact of this situation on our game and everyone who is a part of it, especially our loyal fans.
“We have the utmost respect for our players and we hope that in the end they will choose to accept the fair deal that has been offered to them.”