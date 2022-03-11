Commissioner’s Statement on the CBA

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve the 162-game season, we have made good faith proposals this week that address the specific concerns expressed by the MLBPA and would have allowed players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs took extraordinary steps to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. Regarding the economic issues that have been seen as stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to close the gaps and be able to preserve a complete schedule. Unfortunately, after our second session of negotiations until late at night, we are still without an agreement.